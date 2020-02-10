Friday’s trip to Ballard (12-5, 10-1) turned sour for Perry (3-13, 1-10) as the Bluejays walked out with a 86-36 loss. Earlier in the week, head coach Aaron Lyons said he knew Ballard would be one of last in a tough string of conference games. Now the Bluejays have a new load of tape to look at for adjustments and a couple performances to build upon as the season comes to close in two weeks.

Starting from the top, the Bombers looked to have the game cleaned up after one quarter with a 30-9 lead. That margin only kept growing until the third quarter when Perry tied Ballard 11-11. But that hold could only last so long as the Bombers closed out with an 18-9 run to chase down the team’s third game over 80 points over the last four contests.

There was just no competing with a team that boasted 14 scoring players. Ballard’s deep bench alone posted 45 points. Perry’s attempt to answer came largely on the back of Brendan Ivory who put up 22 shots — 13 of which came from three-point range — to dig out of the hole but came up short with 17 points. And that largely came on his own accord as Perry had three assists all night, one coming from Ivory.

With Ivory taking exactly half of the team’s shots, the rest of the supply was spread thin down the rest of the roster with Kato Dougan and Keghan West as the next starters in line with four and three points respectively. West also grabbed 11 rebounds. With 11.2 rebounds per game, he averages almost four more than the next player in the conference. That’s the 13th best mark in the entire state.

West’s marks may have been in line with his typical, conference-leading output but further down the line, Perry also saw a new name pop up. Coming off the bench for just the second time this year, sophomore Jeremy Mateso jumped in for four points and three rebounds for new season-highs.

Perry isn’t done with Ballard quite yet though. The Bluejays play host on Thursday following Tuesday’s trip to Boone (0-16, 0-12).