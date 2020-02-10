The sophomore dislocated her shoulder over the weekend

Ashley Joens has shown time and again that her drive to produce for the Iowa State women's basketball team is unwavering — even through a dislocated shoulder.

Joens' efforts garnered her Big 12 player of the week once again, the league said Monday.

For the fifth time in her career, Joens was named the top player in the Big 12 for the week after 20 points and 14.5 rebounds in wins against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Her most eye-catching performance came Saturday when she played through an injury.

In the third quarter against the Sooners, Joens suffered a dislocated shoulder, but had it mended so she could return in the fourth quarter. In the final period, the sophomore returned and scored seven points and collected seven rebounds to give ISU the win.

The Cyclones are back on the court Wednesday for a road tilt at Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.