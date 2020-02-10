Potential top-10 NBA draft pick's ISU career could very well be over

There aren’t a lot of people - or stories - like Tyrese Haliburton.

He was an unremarkable recruit, battling for Oshkosh North High School against the likes of Fond du Lac, Neenah and Kaukauna for Fox Valley Conference supremacy in the heartland of Wisconsin.

Ignored by big-time college programs, including those just a short drive away in his own state, and quite a few mid-tier ones, too, Haliburton nearly ended up in Cedar Falls, where he would have played for Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Now, not even two years later, his broken wrist is a fatal blow to one of the most successful Big 12 programs of the last decade, but not enough to make NBA teams skittish about taking him in the top-10 of June’s draft.

An absolutely remarkable journey, and now one that appears to be moving on from Ames as the Iowa State star’s season was declared over Monday after an MRI revealed a fracture in his left wrist. Unless Haliburton surprises just about everyone - including those closest to him in the Cyclone program - and returns for a junior year, his Cyclone career is over, with the highest level of the game and millions of dollars beckoning.

The NBA folks I spoke to don’t anticipate this injury would change his status as a potential top-10 pick.

Still, it’s an absolute bummer.

Haliburton so desperately wanted to help pull the Cyclones out of the disappointing season they’re mired in, he played more than 6 minutes Saturday against Kansas State with a broken wrist, only bowing out when the pain and inability to use his left hand proved too daunting.

There’s no doubt Haliburton wanted to see this season through, whatever the troubles the Cyclones were experiencing.

His injury robs Cyclone fans and college basketball itself of a huge talent. Even if this season continued to be one full of losses for ISU, each game you could at least count on seeing one of the country’s best making shots, dropping dimes, talking trash and smiling brightly. That’s gone now.

And whatever hope the Cyclones had of salvaging their Win-Loss record is dashed. The Cyclones lost at home to a dreadful Florida A&M team already this season with Haliburton on the bench and injured. The Big 12 schedule doesn’t figure to be forgiving.

Adversity always offers a flipside, however.

It’s harder to see and usually less rewarding, but every crisis presents an opportunity to respond, grow and improve.

That’s what ISU has to try to do now.

The point of the remainder of this season for the Cyclones has now shifted completely into developmental mode. Winning games, frankly, is of secondary importance.

There’s now 40 minutes a game available for ISU coach Steve Prohm to experiment.

Let Rasir Bolton log big minutes at the point. See if he is capable of consistently carrying an offense. Give him leadership responsibilities.

Offer Tre Jackson an opportunity to run the offense. Try to find out if he’s the point guard of the future - whether that’s next year or beyond. Let his classmate, freshman Caleb Grill, get extended run. See if he can build some confidence after spending most of this season on the bench.

See what Terrence Lewis and Zion Griffin can give you. Try to build some chemistry between that reconfigured backcourt and the frontcourt of George Conditt IV and Solomon Young, both of whom have remaining eligibility.

That’s not to say seniors Michael Jacobson and Prentiss Nixon are no longer relevant. I’d expect Jacobson to continue to play big minutes, and both can provide leadership to keep the locker room stable and the culture positive for a young group that will be on its own next year.

You can prioritize the future while still honoring commitments to those seniors who deserve to have their final year a rewarding one.

Haliburton’s loss doesn’t just alter expectations and goals within the program, but from the outside as well. Fans and observers will expect the Cyclones to compete with every ounce of intensity that they can muster, but no one is thinking anything but a cascade of losses awaits the Cyclones with their best player in street clothes.

The growing dissatisfaction and increasing volume of frustration directed at Prohm from a fan base accustomed to winning will be largely paused. Even for the most vocal critics of Prohm, who now seems destined for a sub-.500 record for the second time in three seasons, will have to concede that judging this team on results will be a futile effort.

The discussion about Prohm’s long-term future with the program is a fair one given the last-place Big 12 finish in 2018, the regular-season collapse and NCAA flameout of last year and the struggles of this team, but that’s only one side of the ledger. There are also three NCAA tournaments, two Big 12 tournament titles and a Sweet 16 along with a number of big recruiting wins, like nabbing a three-star prospect who is now a lottery prospect.

Not to mention Prohm is nearly universally well-regarded within the Jacobson Building as a decent man who represents the university extremely well. That counts for a lot in an athletic department run by Jamie Pollard, whose opinion is ultimately the one that matters.

Haliburton’s injury makes the rest of this season not anything that even the most ardent Prohm detractor can pin on his resume.

The focus is now on the future, starting with getting the most improvement out of these young guys that Prohm can. Simultaneously, he and his staff need to hit overdrive on the recruiting trail as the Cyclones are potentially looking at having to overhaul half the roster once again.

While the intensity of criticism this season is likely to subside, Prohm undoubtedly will be under scrutiny next year. If he isn’t able to rebuild a contender or a team that looks well-positioned for the future, those disaffected voices will certainly pipe back up.

Haliburton’s injury is a crushing blow for him, the Cyclones and anyone who enjoys watching basketball played with creativity, skill and joy. The fact that Haliburton’s future remains bright and likely well-compensated keeps this from being any sort of tragedy, but it’s still a bad day for basketball around here.

Like anything else in life, though, the response to such a trial shapes everything that comes after. Today may be bleak, but tomorrow isn’t destined to be. The future is unknown, same as that skinny kid from Oshkosh with NBA dreams was two years ago.