It was always going to be a task to top last year’s turnout.

Just a year ago, Perry sent eight Bluejays to the district round. This time at sectionals Saturday in Gilbert, they’re sending half that count in the name of Riece Graham (106), Cole Nelson (113), Erick Funez (138) and Jacob Nelson (145). All won their respective brackets Saturday.

This is the latter two’s return trip to districts after making appearances last year. Funez came in as the odds-on favorite and proved just as much with two wins to his name. The elder Nelson was in the same boat as a top-seed and avoided an upset bid in the first-place match from Nicholas Bockenstedt of North Polk, winning with a 3-1 advantage.

The younger Nelson walked into the gym with something to prove after falling from the polls following a surprise defeat. He had been in the top 10 rankings virtually all season before he took second place in a round robin tournament a couple weeks ago. He followed that by winning the Raccoon River title last weekend. Now he added a sectional crown to his collection by taking down Roland Story’s Joe Hovick by major decision.

On the other hand, Graham climbed up a rank to No. 8 in the class. He walked away with a valuable lesson that previous matchups aren’t always guarantees as he slipped away from Woodward-Granger’s Peyton Nixon with a one-point sudden victory win in the first-place round.

Perry was on the verge of sending two more student-athletes through as Wilber Ramirez (170) and Bryan Funez (138) each walked away with third-prize. Despite a 7-7 season record, Funez packed a punch going 2-1 in his first three rounds before falling by major decision in the second-placed match.

Quickest Pin

The Funez Bros were on the same wavelength starting Saturday as Bryan jumped out of the gate with a 45-second pin. Erick was even quicker with a 29-second takedown to run into the first-place match with the momentum to take him to the promised land.

Closest Match

Graham’s sudden victory to beat Nixon for the second time this season was the closest win of the day, staving off an upset. Conversely, Ramirez came out on the wrong side of a similar effort, falling 3-2 to Woodward’s Cale Pritchett with a title appearance on the line. He still finished two places above his projected seeding.

Up Next

District matches will start Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m. in Ballard.