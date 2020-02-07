MOUNT PLEASANT — Iowa Wesleyan University student George Chapple is a sports fanatic. Back in England, he played six sports growing up.

Chapple wants to have a career in sports, but he needed someone to help him get his foot in the door.

DeWayne Frazier, University Provost at Iowa Wesleyan, put in some footwork and came up with a plan to help students at the NCAA Division III school get a chance to explore options in the sports world as possible careers.

Last month, Frazier and a group of nine Iowa Wesleyan students — Kilie Akers, Athena Bester, Chapple, Isaac Davis, Carlos Mateo Moreno, Rylee Murry, Patrina Regis, Alex Rivera-Gonzalez and Wallace Williams — boarded a plane for Aspen, Colorado, where they worked in various positions at the Winter X Games.

Iowa Wesleyan has offered the practicum before at the Summer X Games in Minneapolis, but this was the school's first chance to attend the Winter X Games.

It proved to be a valuable learning experience for all involved.

"A few years ago, we got connect with the Extreme Games, because it's a whole division. It used to be called the Extreme Games. Now it's just called X Games. They have X Games across the United States," Frazier said. "The one we have been most connected with is the one in Minneapolis, the Summer X Games. That's the traditional stuff like skateboarding, BMX to motor bike flips and tricks. During that time, we got to go to Aspen. Each of the guys had different jobs. The stuff they are learning is very exciting. There were a lot of ESPN executives there, and almost all of them started off as interns. I know guys like Wallace and George's dreams are to work for companies like ESPN. They've got their foot in the door from doing it twice. From my perspective, internships and practicums are a huge part of Iowa Wesleyan and now to be able to have this partnership going is great."

"At the Summer X Games I did the Ice Dome," said Wallace, who played in the Iowa Wesleyan football team. "What I did there was be a bouncer. People would come in and cool off, enjoy some Wendy's and some music. For the Winter, I wanted to do something different so I did guest services. Guest services is a whole different experience. I was able to come out of my comfort zone. I was able to escort people to different sections, make sure everybody was safe, make sure they didn't fall. It was a nice experience. It was a fun experience. I'm hoping one day to make this a full-time job. I love the experience. I love the environment."

"I had a good experience," said Rivera-Gonzalez, a native of Alabama who also played football for the Tigers. "I did this because sports have always been a big part of my life since I was a little kid playing football. In high school I also did wrestling and track. Sports is my second nature. Going to Aspen was a new experience. Where I am from there is no snow anywhere. It was a neat experience. I would walk around asking people if they needed help. The best part was seeing the smile on their face after you helped them. I worked the concerts, making sure people were safe. I helped the athletes if they needed anything."

"I learned so much about how many different sports there are and how much planning goes into each one," said Chapple, a member of the Iowa Wesleyan men's soccer team. "When we had our panel on our training day, we had people who work a year in advance, two years in advance just to plan out future events. This is their job all year long. As soon as they finished this one, Monday they would have taken down everything and, by the end of the week, they would already be planning next year's Winter X Games. They are constantly going. You realize how much goes into each event. You have a staff of 1,500 people to run such a big event."

The group left campus at 3 a.m. on the Monday before the Winter X Game, spent all of Wednesday training, then worked the games for four days before heading back to campus the Monday after the event closed. They stayed in a lodge and went by bus to the actual event site each day. They put in long hours, sometimes 15 straight hours. But it was all worth it as they not only got to meet people from all over the world, but also got to do a little bit of networking, too.

"Disney owns ABC. That's why you had Ninja Warriors there. Marvel is owned by Disney. ESPN is owned by Disney," Frazier said. "ESPN has been a good partner with us the last few years. Between their articles and our sports information director, with the Air Raid offense and the 100th year of football and other things, we've had some good things, including our ESPN watch party with Mike Leach and his team at Washington State went up against Houston. We had a big party and ESPN put us on live and showed our kids with their football jerseys on. That was really cool."

"I had to make pathways for the people," Wallace said. "Communication and just putting yourself out there, coming out of your shell. Networking with people."

"The very first day, the first. I saw these people that looked like they were having trouble. I asked them if I could help them and they asked me ins Spanish and I talked to them in Spanish," Rivera-Gonzalez said. "They were walking by talking in Spanish and I went up and talked to them in Spanish. That really helped them."

"Networking was a big thing and just the family-type of feel to it. All the managers and executives tell you if you have any questions of want to get up to the next level, they are always willing to help," Chapple said. "Getting the work ethic to get through big events like that. Some days we were working 15 hours straight. You learn to work off other people and get that energy from the crowd. The day becomes easier because you are having such a good time."