There will always be a little adjustment needed when you play your first game of the year without actually having been outside before game day. That was the case for the Peru State Bobcat baseball team as they played their season opener against Friends in Rose Hill, Kansas.

The Falcons ended up topping the Bobcats 12-5 to improve to 2-3 on the season. The 'Cats fell to 0-1. The two teams will play a double header on Saturday.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2Oz8sXl