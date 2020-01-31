First-year Burlington High School wrestling coach Matt Seabold got a closeup look at the present, and a glimpse of the future, on Thursday night.

Seabold liked what he saw on both accounts.

BHS roared back from a 24-point deficit, getting pins from freshman Julian Perez-Hall and senior Nash Garlow to pull out a 42-36 victory over Mount Pleasant at Johannsen Gymnasium.

In the final dual of the night, the Grayhounds battled back from an 18-0 deficit against Class 1A's 12th-ranked New London to take a two point lead before the Tigers stormed back to take a hard-fought 43-30 win.

In the other dual of the night, New London rolled to a 54-12 victory over Mount Pleasant.

"Our younger guys are getting better every day and our older guys are leading the way by setting an example and being the epitome of what it's supposed to look like," Seabold said.

BHS (6-9) fell behind Mount Pleasant (6-13) 30-6, giving up two forfeits while the Panthers got pins from Carson Coleman at 120 pounds and Corbin Broeker at 126.

The Panthers held a 36-30 lead after Jayden Davis pinned freshman Nolan Simpson at 160, setting the stage for Perez-Hall and Garlow.

Perez-Hall needed just 1 minute, 6 seconds to pin Dylan Cowick at 170 to knot the dual at 36 and give the Grayhounds a chance.

"It was really important match. I had to go in there mentally good. I can't go in there thinking I'm going to lose. The guy wasn't really aggressive. I just had to wait for the right moment," Perez-Hall said. "My teammates said I didn't celebrate enough. I feel like I shouldn't have done something more."

Garlow delivered his team a victory, pinning Isaac Jerrel in 53 seconds in the final match of the dual.

"It feels good just to win at home and help the team," Garlow said. "I just tried to get the first takedown and then turn him real fast. I tried to put a half-Nelson in an stuck him."

"Overall, that first dual we wrestled well. The kids fought hard to not give up a pin. Those one or two points don't seem like a lot — they got majored instead of getting pinned — that's huge in a dual like that," Seabold said. "That was awesome. We talk to our guys a lot about heart and fight. That was definitely it. I think at one point we were down, 30-6. To come back and win that dual is awesome. A couple big matches there at the end. Nash wrestled well. Julian, for being a freshman, that stuff doesn't matter. We talk about that. He wrestled his match. Once he caught the kid on his back, he put him away. Those are the things we've got to do more often."

BHS stayed with New London (21-2) for much of the final dual, but the Tigers' firepower at the upper weights proved too much to overcome.

Despite a pin by Tyler Hartman at 195, New London got wins from Gabe Carter at 160, Currey Jacobs at 170, Gavin Holmes at 182 and Jaxon Allen at 220 to pull away.

"New London is an historically good team. I thought we battled well against them to close the gap there at the end," Seabold said. "Tyler had a big win there, getting the pin. Everybody is starting to click. They're starting to figure things out a little bit. It's cool to see as a coach watching them start to put the pieces of the puzzle together and the light bulb clicks on. That's awesome."

It was a night for records and nostalgia for New London, which tied the school record for wins in a season with 21. It was a nostalgic night for New London freshman Josh Glendening, winning his two matches at 120 pounds in the same gym where his father, Brian Glendening, wrestled for the Grayhounds back in the 1990s.

"It means a lot. It's pretty cool. He said he used to work hard," Josh Glendening said. "It's fun because everyone wants to do good. Everyone is grinding hard in the wrestling room."

"Any time we can get a win over Burlington or Mount Pleasant or both, I'm real happy. We practice with them. We knew they'd be tough. I'm just happy. There were a lot of tough weights," New London coach Mark Chiri said.

"We saw a lot of good things from some of our underclassmen," Mount Pleasant coach Anthony Blint said. "We were only wrestling with two seniors in the lineup tonight and only one junior. We're putting a lot of kids out there that shouldn't be wrestling at the varsity level right now, but they're sucking it up and going out there and battling. That's all a coach can ask from the younger kids is to go out there and wrestle hard. They're doing that and it's showing in the room."

Burlington 42, Mount Pleasant 36

195 — Tyler Hartman (B) won by forfeit. 220 — Trevor Wellington (MP) dec. Daniel Remele, 12-6. 285 — Sam Carrasco (MP) pinned Gunnar Short, 0:31. 106 — Abby Blint (MP) won by forfeit. 113 — Bowen Davis (MP) won by forfeit. 120 — Carson Coleman (MP) pinned Brian Velazquez, 2:57. 126 — Corbin Broeker (MP), dec. Ian Taylor, 12-5. 132 — Owen Baker (B) won by forfeit. 138 — Duncan Delzell (B) won by forfeit. 145 — River Belger (B) pinned Gannon McNamee, 3:44. 152 — Owen George (B) pinned Chayse Irving, 6:00. 160 — Jaden Davis (MP) pinned Nolan Simpson, 4:32. 170 — Julian Perez-Hall (B) pinned Dylan Cowick, 1:06. 182 — Nash Garlow (B) pinned Isaac Jerrel, 0:53.

New London 59, Mount Pleasant 12

220 — Jaxon Allen (NL) pinned Carrasco, 1:28. 285 — Owen Reed (NL) won by forfeit. 106 — Blint (MP) won by forfeit. 113 — Marcel Lopez (NL) pinned Davis, 3:03. 120 — Josh Glendening (NL) dec. Coleman, 7-3. 126 — Broeker (MP) won by forfeit. 132 — Double forfeit. 138 — Dominic Lopez (NL) tech. fall McNamee, 23-6 (3:59). 145 — Alyas Krieger (NL) won by forfeit. 152 — Boden Pickle (NL) pinned Irving, 0:48. 160 — Gabe Carter (NL) dec. Davis, 8-6. 170 — Currey Jacobs (NL) pinned Cowick, 1:25. 182 — Gavin Holmes (NL) pinned Jerrel, 0:21. 195 — Cameron Raines (NL) won by forfeit.

New London 43, Burlington 30

285 — Reed (NL) won by forfeit. 106 — Double forfeit. 113 — M.Lopez (NL) won by forfeit. 120 — Glendening (NL) pinned Velazquez, 0:47. 126 — Taylor (B) won by forfeit. 132 — Baker (B) won by forfeit. 138 — Delzell (B) won by forfeit. 145 — D.Lopez (NL) maj. dec. Belger, 12-4. 152 — George (B) pinned Pickle, 4:39. 160 — Carter (NL) pinned Simpson, 2:35. 170 — Jacobs (NL) dec. Perez-Hall, 4-2. 182 — Holmes (NL) pinned Garlow, 2:20. 195 — Hartman (B) pinned Raines, 4:00. 220 — Allen (NL) pinned Remele, 0:50.

Records: Burlington 6-9, Mount Pleasant 6-13, New London 21-2.