BROOKLYN - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team didn’t get going until it was too late in a 65-51 loss to BGM Saturday.

The Royals outscored the Bears 21-14 in the fourth quarter. But they were outscored 33-19 at the half and fell behind by 21 points after three quarters, leaving them too much ground to make up down the stretch in falling to 1-12 on the season.

Colo-NESCO had a tough time slowing BGM’s Noah Beck. Beck went for 30 points, eight steals, six rebounds and six assists.

Brighton Clatt and Francis Bower both scored 16 points for Colo-NESCO. Clatt made four 3-pointers and added five rebounds and two assists and Bower recorded five rebounds and four assists.

Tanner Ingle tacked on eight points, seven rebounds and a block for the Royals. Jack McKinney had five points, five rebounds and two assists, Trevor Burg five points and one assist and Luke Hill one point and assist apiece.

BGM improved to 10-3.

BGM 65, Colo-NESCO 51

CN 13 6 11 21 - 51

BGM 18 15 18 14 - 65

Colo-NESCO (51) - Kenny Cutler 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-1 1-3 1, Brighton Clatt 5-17 2-3 16, Jack McKinney 2-8 0-0 5, Francis Bower 6-9 3-3 16, Bradley Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 3-3 2-2 8, Trevor Burg 2-4 0-0 5, Spencer Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-47 8-11 51. 3-point field goals (7): Clatt 4, McKinney, Bower, Burg. Rebounds (28): Ingle 7. Assists (11): Bower 4. Steals (3): Clatt, McKinney, Bower. Blocks (1): Ingle. Fouls: 21.

BGM (65) - Joe Kasal 1-1 0-0 3, Noah Beck 9-21 7-8 30, Mitchell White 2-6 2-2 6, Jacob Moel 3-5 2-4 8, Jacob Maurer 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan Kriegel 3-3 0-0 6, Grant Hall 2-7 0-1 5, Trase Kriegel 1-3 3-5 6. Totals: 21-47 15-22 65. 3-point field goals (8): Beck 5, Kasal, Hall, Kreigel. Rebounds (25): Beck 6. Assists (16): Beck 6. Steals (14): Beck 8. Blocks (3): Hall 2. Fouls: 13.

GARWIN - Colo-NESCO struggled at the foul line in a 54-36 Iowa Star Conference South Division loss to GMG Friday.

The Royals only made 3 of 16 free throws in falling to 1-11 overall and 1-6 in the conference. They shot 34 percent from the field and had 25 rebounds and nine steals in the loss.

Brighton Clatt had 10 points, five steals and three assists in a losing effort for Colo-NESCO. Francis Bower finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists and Jack McKinney seven points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ryan Wonders chipped in five points and six rebounds, Tanner Ingle four points and two boards and Bradley Thomas two points and one block.

GMG 54, Colo-NESCO 36

CN 8 11 10 7 - 36

GMG 15 12 14 13 - 54

Colo-NESCO (36) - Kenny Cutler 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 3-16 2-7 10, Jack McKinney 3-8 1-4 7, Francis Bower 4-8 0-2 8, Bradley Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Ephram Muntz 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 2-4 0-0 5, Tanner Ingle 2-5 0-3 4, Trevor Burg 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-44 3-16 36. 3-point field goals (3): Clatt 2, Wonders. Rebounds (25): Bower 11. Assists (12): McKinney 4. Steals (9): Clatt 5. Blocks (3): McKinney 2. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Clatt.

COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team is searching for answers following a 62-30 loss to BCLUW Jan. 20.

Colo-NESCO fell to 1-10 with the setback. It was the team’s 10th loss in a row after a 45-42 victory over Collins-Maxwell to open the season.

The Royals lost competitive games to GMG (34-33), West Marshall (49-39) and Clarksville (56-44) just before Christmas. But they’ve struggled since returning from break, losing to Tripoli (65-45), Baxter (58-28) and a rematch with Collins-Maxwell (64-26) before Monday’s loss to BCLUW.

“We had a couple of close games before Christmas that it would’ve been nice to get,” Colo-NESCO head coach Brandon Kelley said. “These guys haven’t been used to winning a lot and to build confidence that would’ve been huge.”

Colo-NESCO has struggled with its composure in the face of pressure. The Royals have had turnover problems throughout the season, making it difficult for them to hang with their opposition.

“We need to play a lot more relaxed and not worry about everything too much and play within ourselves,” Colo-Nesco senior Jack McKinney said. “We need to work on turnovers, rebounding and our 2-3 zone. We just need some guys to step up and score some more too.”

The Royals have only had four games during their losing streak where more than one play scored in double figures. It didn’t help not having leading scorer Francis Bower, who was out sick, on Monday against BCLUW.

“Each night it seems that one guy steps up and has some confidence and then we didn’t really have anybody else step up scoring-wise,” Kelley said. “Obviously missing Francis hurt tonight.”

McKinney was the one to step up against BCLUW. He finished with over half his team’s points, scoring 16 after making 6 of 12 field goals, 1 of 4 3-pointers and all three of his attempts from the foul line.

Colo-NESCO is getting more younger players involved to try and find a spark. Sophomores Kenny Cutler, Ephram Muntz, Bradley Thomas and Andrew Grover and freshman Spencer Hansen have all started seeing more playing time.

“We’re working a lot more younger guys in just to try and find that other person that can try and score more,” McKinney said. “Some of them have shown potential, but they’re still young so they’re a little nervous.”

Right now Kelley is looking for his team to take one step at a time. He said there were positives in the loss to BCLUW.

“I can live with tonight,” Kelley said. “We didn’t have a lot of turnovers off the press - so we saw some big strides in that department. I thought our effort was good and our attitude was much, much better.”

Ryan Wonders added six points, six rebounds and two steals against BCLUW. Tanner Ingle had three points and rebounds apiece, Muntz two points and rebounds apiece, Brighton Clatt three assists, Trevor Burg three rebounds, Hansen two points and Thomas one point.

BCLUW 62, Colo-NESCO 30

BCLUW 18 21 15 8 - 62

CN 3 12 11 4 - 30

Colo-NESCO (30) - Kenny Cutler 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 0-6 0-0 0, Jack McKinney 6-12 3-3 16, Bradley Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Ephram Muntz 1-1 0-0 2, Shawn Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 3-7 0-0 6, Tanner Ingle 0-3 3-4 3, Trevor Burg 0-2 0-0 0, Andrew Grover 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer Hansen 0-2 2-4 2. Totals: 10-38 9-13 30. 3-point field goals (1): McKinney. Rebounds (22): Wonders 6. Assists (4): Clatt 3. Steals (3): Wonders 2. Blocks (2): Ingle, Burg. Fouls: 10.