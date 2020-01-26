For the seventh time in the past ten years, the Waukee boys swimming team reigns supreme as the CIML-Iowa conference champions.

Behind 508 team points and ten first-place finishes, the Warriors captured the crown. Two individuals aiding in the top-notch performance included future University of Minnesota star Cameron Linder and Drew Reiter. Drew Reiter broke a pool record in the process, clocking in a 200 IM time of 1:54.83. Linder also made history as he broke a team record in the 100 Breaststroke event with a time of 58.64 seconds.

Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be District swimming to see who will punch their respective tickets to state. The District meet for Waukee will bring them right back into Fort Dodge on Feb. 8th.