The quarterback appeared in six games in two seasons with the Cyclones

One of the most electric athletes on the Iowa State football roster is looking for a new home.

Re-al Mitchell, a backup quarterback the last two seasons, announced Saturday that he will transfer out of the Cyclones' program to complete his eligibility. He will be a redshirt sophomore at his next school.

Mitchell signed with ISU in the 2018 class initially as its only quarterback, but Brock Purdy also signed on and became the starter as a true freshman. Mitchell saw action in six games over the last two games.

Last year, Mitchell went 2 of 4 passing and a touchdown and rushed 11 times for 100 yards and a score. The Eastvale, Calif. native had numerous Power 5 offers coming out of high school.

Excited to see where the Lord leads me.

“Yet not I, but through Christ in me.”

God Bless. pic.twitter.com/kCguW7PYdB

— Re-al Mitchell (@6god_mitchell) January 25, 2020

"To Cyclone Nation, thank you for a loving collegiate experience!" Mitchell wrote on social media. "I'm sorry I was not able to have the opportunities to make you proud. I appreciate and love all my teammates and will always do anything for them. Thank you Iowa state football and administration!

"I will be entering the transfer portal, looking for the opportunity to impact a program and community in all positive ways. God Bless."

With Mitchell's departure, the quarterback room behind Purdy will be filled with youth. Aidan Bouman and Hunter Dekkers, who both signed with the 2020 recruiting class, are the only other scholarship players. Bouman enrolled in classes at ISU for the spring semester.