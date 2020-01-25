Juana Jones and Abby Blint each came up just short of bringing home medals from the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association girls state wrestling tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Jones, a sophomore at West Burlington High School and a member of the Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville wrestling team, went 2-2 in her matches at 132 pounds on Friday.

But Jones lost a heartbreaking 2-0 match to Mea Burkle of Wilton in her first consolation match on Saturday. Burkle tilted Jones for two near-fall points with 39 seconds left in the match for the win.

"She wrestled hard," ND-WB/Danville assistant coach Roger Hobbs said. "She is upset, but we told her this is your first time being in the state tournament and its on;y your second year of wrestling. It's a wake-up call. Now you know what to expect. Now you know what to do. We'll come back next year and do it again."

Jones (8-3) received a bye in the first round, then pinned Gabby Guenther of Cedar Rapids Jefferson in 5 minutes, 18 seconds, breaking an 8-8 tie.

Jones then lost a 12-1 major decision to Lilly Luft (24-1) of Charles City before coming back with a pin over Maia Glover of North Scott in 2:27.

"She wrestled well today," ND-WB/Danville assistant coach Lee Lundvall said. "She was nervous at the start. She was disappointed after she lost, but Reggie (assistant coach Roger Hobbs) and I both told her that up here at state, after you lose you have to forget about that right away and come back and win the next one."

Blint, a sophomore at Mount Pleasant, went 2-2 in her matches at 106 on Friday.

Blint came back on Saturday and pinned Kinzie Hardin of Newton in 2:51 to punch her ticket to the blood round. There, Blint was pinned by Jalynn Goodale of Osage in 1:44, falling one win short of reaching the podium.

Blint (10-5), who participated in the inaugural event last year, received a bye in the first round at 106, then pinned Ashley Bjork of Decorah in 1:50.

In the next round, Blint was pinned in three minutes by Ella Schmit of Bettendorf, but came back to pin Kylie Hessenius of Le Mars in 1:04 to keep her medal hopes alive.