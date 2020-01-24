Holy Trinity senior holds two BHS program records.

Jacob Mohrfeld got a less-than-stellar introduction to swimming.

When Jacob Mohrfeld was just six yeas old, his father, Matt Mohrfeld picked him up and threw him into the pool at the YMCA.

Jacob Mohrfeld had to either swim or sink. He chose to swim.

Since that time, Mohrfeld has become one of the top swimmers in the state and has put his name on the Burlington High School pool record board in two events.

Mohrfeld, a senior at Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Fort Madison, is hoping to add to his records as his career winds to a close in the next month.

And it all started when his father threw him into the pool at the Fort Madison YMCA and told him to swim.

"He can't swim to save his life. He threw me in the water and told me two swim at the Y. Neither of my parents can swim, so they wanted me to be able to swim. Now I guess I can swim," said Jacob Mohrfeld, The Hawk Eye's Prep Athlete of the Week. "When I was eight I knew I was kind of good after winning state that year, but I never thought I would be this good."

Mohrfeld steadily progressed as he came up through the ranks in the YMCA meets. But it was a loss at the YMCA state meet when he was eight which fueled him to work even harder.

"I believe I was five or six years old. I joined the swim team after I learned how to swim. After a while I got good and when I was eight I ended up going to state and doing well. I ended up getting second that year in the breaststroke after just starting to swim the breaststroke. That's where it all started with the breaststroke for me," Mohrfeld said. "Definitely when I got second in the 25-yard breaststroke when I was eight. That was one of my favorite memories because it was one of the first times I was fast and placed at state. Joining high school was a big step. Joining the USA team and competing with them over the summer was pretty big, especially when at certain meets I would see the kid that beat me when I was eight in the breaststroke. At my first USA meet he was in the lane next to me and I covered him by a lot in the breaststroke. That was a lot of fun."

Mohrfeld has made quite a splash at the high school level. Last year, Mohrfeld broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke, swimming 58.86 seconds. He placed fifth in 59.67 at the state meet.

This year, Mohrfeld put his name on the board again, this time in the 200 individual medley, winning in 1:59.76 during Monday's Grayhound Invitational at the BHS pool. That shattered the old mark of 2:02.50 set by Tony Nichols in 1989. And he beat Keokuk senior Dylan Jones, a state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke last season, in both events on Monday.

"Jacob's gotten a lot better. He's improved a lot over the year. Good for him," Jones said.

"The 200 IM, Coach let me suit up for that and shoot for it since I'm going to go districts and state in the 200 freestyle now. I obviously could get the 200 IM record and I wanted to do that, so Coach let my suit up and get that today," Mohrfeld said. "Freshman year Coach put me in the 200 IM every single meet. I just ended up getting good at it since I did it so much. Then with getting better as a swimmer I have been dropping a second at a time and then bog drops at the end of the season, up until now, when I took the record."

"It's always nice to see those that have been there for a while go down. His goal today was to get that one," BHS boys swim coach Jeff Kristensen said. "I told him last year if he broke that record he wouldn't have to swim it again. I think now he doesn't mind it as much. We kind of wanted him to set it today so we could look at districts and decide what he's really going to do and what we're really going to do as a team."

Mohrfeld is down to his final few swims. He plans to enroll at Iowa State in the fall. Since the Cyclones don't have a men's swimming program, this will be the end of the line for his competitive swimming. He wants to go out with a few more lasting memories.

"I think this is as far as I'm going to go. I plan to go to Iowa State for mechanical engineering. I would like to continue swimming, but Iowa State doesn't have a men's team. I just really see myself going there, so I don't see myself swimming past this level," Mohrfeld said. "I would have never met any of these kids, most likely, from the five different schools that are here. The driving kind of gets to be a lot. It's just a lot of time and gas. But the ability to be able to come up and swim with other high schoolers at a bigger program, it's a lot better, for sure. I would recommend it for any of those coming up through the program."