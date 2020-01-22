Gabby Deery and Rylie Todd led 14th-ranked (Class 1A) Notre Dame High School to a 56-32 win over Danville in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Danville Tuesday night.

Deery, a freshman, led all scorers with 18 points. She scored 12 in the first half. Todd added 16, including four 3-pointers. Taylor Ackerman scored seven points for the Nikes and Maddie Stutsman added five.

Bella Smith paced Danville with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Ava Smith scored seven and Drew Fox added four.

Notre Dame (12-1) hosts Holy Trinity Friday. Danville (4-10) plays No. 7 (Class 2A) Van Buren County at Keosauqua Friday.

NO. 13 WEST BURLINGTON 68, W-MU 25: Sydney Marlow led three Falcons in double figures and 13th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington topped visiting Winfield-Mount Union.

Marlow scored a game-high 23 points. Teammates Samantha Dzawo and Annaka Harris scored 13 and 12 points respectively. Natalie Vandenburg added eight points. Jobey Malone and Melina Oepping scored five each for W-MU. Keetyn Townsley added four.

West Burlington (11-3) plays Cardinal at Eldon Friday. Winfield-Mount Union (7-8) hosts Columbus Friday.

NO. 7 VAN BUREN 51, CENTRAL LEE 47: Isabel Manning's 20 points guided No. 7 (Class 2A) Van Buren to a South Division win at Donnellson.

Taryn Scheuermann scored 17 for Van Buren and Madison Bartholomew added 11. Mya Merschman paced Central Lee with 14 points. Kaylynn Summers scored 11 and Makayla Morrison had 10.

Van Buren (13-2) hosts Danville Friday. Central Lee (9-5), which saw its six-game winning streak end, plays WACO at Wayland Friday.

NO. 12 MEDIAPOLIS 65, HILLCREST 18: Mackenzie Springsteen's 20 points led the No. 12 (Class 2A) Bullettes to a North Division win at Kalona.

Hallie Mohr scored 16 for Mediapolis. Helaina Hillyard scored 13 and Ruthie Jahn added 12. Esther Hughes led Hillcrest Academy with 11 points.

Mediapolis (14-1) hosts Lone Tree Friday. Hillcrest Academy is now 1-12 with an 11-game losing streak.

KEOKUK 43, WASHINGTON 30: Keokuk maintained its grip on the Southeast Conference lead with a win over the Demons at Washington.

The Chiefs improved to 10-3 overall and 5-0 in the SEC. Washington is 7-5 (2-3).

Abby Wolter led Keokuk with 17 points. Michenna Davis scored nine and Cassidy Koeber added eight. Anna Nacos led Washington with 17 points.

Keokuk plays at Fort Madison Friday.

WAPELLO 59, COLUMBUS 17: Eryka Dickey scored 19 points and led the Arrows to a North Division win at Columbus Junction.

Holly Massner scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Wapello and Serah Shafer added eight points. Olivia Carrier led Columbus with eight points and Lizbeth Paz had four.

Wapello (9-4) hosts Highland Friday. Columbus (1-14) plays Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield Friday.

LONE TREE 49, L-M 48: A fourth-quarter rally lifted the Lions past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Lone Tree.

Louisa-Muscatine led 18-17 at halftime and 34-32 at the three-quarter mark.

L-M's Hailey Sanders led all scorers with 18 points. McKenna Hohenadel scored 11 and Destiney Miller added 10. Holley Johnson led Lone Tree with 16 points and Madeline Jacque scored 15.

Louisa-Muscatine (9-5) plays at Mediapolis Jan. 28. Lone Tree is 9-6.