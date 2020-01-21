The most difficult part of dealing with the migraines wasn’t the pounding pain coming to Madison Wise’s head. It was the fact that for the first time in her basketball career, Wise couldn’t do something she loved to do.

Play basketball.

“That was really difficult for me,” she said. “I may have cried a few times about it.”

Wise, who missed two months of the season with the migraines, is back on the court and fully healthy. Now she’s able to provide some much-needed depth for the Iowa State women who take on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

“I think just having her back gives our team a lift, emotionally,” said coach Bill Fennelly. “She loves to play. She loves this team and it gives us options.”

It’s already been a long season for Wise. The 6-foot-1 junior, who had started a big bulk of her first two seasons, was expected to be a starter again for the Cyclones and play a big role on and off the court. So far this season, due to the persistent migraines causing her to miss substantial time, it’s only happened off the court as a leader.

But that’s just simplifying what she’s gone through. She said doctors in Pittsburgh called her issues a “perfect storm” of problems. At the heart of the issue were problems to Wise’s vestibular system, which helps contribute to balance and spatial orientation. Wise, who said she’d suffered multiple concussions growing up, didn’t start showing signs of any problems until shortly before the season started.

About a week before Iowa State’s first game of the season, Wise experienced her first migraine. After she got sick, she knew something was up.

“When I first got that migraine, I was sleeping (a lot),” Wise said. “There was a point where I slept for like 16 hours non-stop during Thanksgiving break. I just thought, ‘Oh, I have a headache, I’m going to take a nap.’ Since we didn’t have classes, all we had was practice, I would just wake up, go to practice and then go to bed.”

Wise started having problems on the court as well. She said she was really slow to find the basket or the ball. She also started getting dizzy.

Diagnosing what exactly was wrong with Wise was just as complicated. She flew to Pittsburgh to see some specialists. They not only got to the bottom of the issue but developed some exercises to help Wise retrain her vestibular system. During rehab, she had to intentionally make herself dizzy. She’d do sprint intervals on a treadmill and turn her head back and forth really fast. At night, she’d do different eye tracking exercises where she’d shine two different objects and focus her eyes fast.

“They compared it to astronauts,” Wise said. “Before astronauts go up in space, they have to retrain their body to live up there. They told me you’re going to retrain your vestibular system. So, literally I just had to restart stuff from scratch and retrain myself.”

While Wise worked her way back, ISU’s season continued on. She sat on the bench and cheered her teammates on. It wasn’t easy for Wise, who had played through being sick and had even suffered a partially torn rotator cuff in high school. Missing games was something she’d never done before. Until this.

“It was so hard on me,” Wise said.

Wise missed so much time that she said she contemplated trying to take a medical redshirt. But she returned on Jan. 15 for ISU’s game against Texas Christian, just in time for her self-imposed deadline.

Wise said doctors aren’t worried about the issues returning. She has to maintain a steady sleep schedule but other than that, has moved on from the migraines. If anything, she now has a fresh perspective on playing.

“I feel super blessed to be able to play again,” she said. “Obviously it feels nice to not have headaches all the time. But ultimately, I’m just happy to be out there with some of my best friends and with the team again.”