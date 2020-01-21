The Southeastern Community College men's basketball team got off to a great start to the season, winning eight of its first 10 games.

Yet there still was something missing for the Blackhawks, the elements of toughness and grittiness, someone willing to get down and dirty, do the hard work in the paint.

Enter Aaris Bonds, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward who comes from the tough streets of Denver, Colorado and has fought his own battles every step of the way.

Aaris, who sat out the first 10 games of the season while waiting for his redshirt to be cleared after sustaining a shoulder injury at Lamar Community College last season that limited him to two games and required season-ending surgery, has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the lineup.

Aaris is averaging 12.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in the 10 games since Bonds joined the lineup, going 8-2, including a 73-69 victory over fourth-ranked Indian Hills last week.

Bonds brings the elements of toughness and grittiness that have taken the 22nd-ranked Blackhawks to a whole new level.

"It's all about being tough. If you've seen a game you know we play small. Size doesn't really matter. It's all about being tough and trying to go through them," Bonds said. "It was a big team win. It showed that we can bounce back from anything. It showed that we played together for 40 minutes and that's really what it takes. We have to believe in each other and we got the job done. Clearly rankings don't matter. Numbers don't mean anything. We could be No. 22 and you could be No. 4, but if you come into this house you're going to lose."

"Aaris brings a lot of energy and that's what we need," SCC coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "He does all the tough-man stuff, all the dirty work line rebounding, defending and guarding bigger guys. He's tough to guard one-on-one. he is so quick down in the post and he can face up and shoot the 12 to 15-footer. That's part of his game we haven't really seen yet is his ability to shoot from the outside."

Bonds, who grew up on the rugged streets of Denver, avoided all the traps and pratfalls that caught many of his friends and neighbors. Instead, Bonds stuck to athletics and academics as his means to escape.

A lot of Bonds' toughness and grittiness comes from his days as a wide receiver and free safety for the Montbello High School football team. As tough and athletic as the day is long, Bonds develop a reputation for being a tough, hard-nosed player on the gridiron, traits that carried over to the basketball courts when he started playing that game in earnest in high school.

"I was a football player. I didn't start playing basketball until high school. I just kept with it," Bonds said. "Growing up out there was tough. I really didn't do much. It was either sports or it was home. It was tough. You don't want to be in the streets too much. There are some pretty bad areas out there. We try to stay away from those areas. I took care of my little brother and sister and that was really it."

Bonds suffered an injury in the season game at Lamar Community College last season and applied for a redshirt year. He transferred to SCC, but didn't find out about his redshirt eligibility until the end of November. So he had to sit and watch his teammates play the first month of the season without him. That, for Bonds, was tough.

"It was a long story. I got injured. I couldn't get my redshirt year back at Lamar Community College. Coach Wolf had called me. They watched my film and they said that they could help me get my redshirt year back. I came and I sat for 13 games. I cheered my team on. I never missed a game. I sat for 13, 14 games. I was just waiting for them to get it and they got it. I'm thankful for that. I'm really thankful," Bonds said. "It was really tough just watching, but still practicing and making sure I stayed in condition. But just watching the game? Man, that was tough for me, especially the ones that we let slip away. I felt like I could have been in there and helped."

"I told him that regardless of what happens, you have to go to class and do all the other stuff away from basketball," Watkins said. "I am very proud of him for fighting through some tough adversity."

Bonds has played a vital role for the Blackhawks. A tenacious player in the post, he often draw double and sometimes triple-teams, leaving teammates open for shots from the perimeter. And when defenses loosen up to focus on the 3-point shooters, that leaves Bonds room to weave his magic in the paint.

"It's great. I love my teammates. I wouldn't trade them for anyone," Bonds said. "It's a great feeling, especially when they get hot. They go into a zone. I told them at halftime we need some shooters, somebody to start knocking down shots. The whole team just started making shots."

Bonds has found a new home at SCC. Bonds and his teammates have formed friendships, learned to trust in one another, learned to work together toward a common goal. He is loving every minute of being in a small community, where he feels like part of a family.

"With this team it's a movie. With this team something new is going to happen. I got used to living here with these guys every day. I wouldn't trade it for nothing. This is my family now," Bonds said. "I love it here. I feel like the community embraces us as a basketball team as a whole They look at us like we're a symbol, a figure for the other guys. My host parents are great. They take care of me and they come to every game. I just really appreciate all the support SCC brings."