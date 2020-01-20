ISU has to redefine "good shots"

Constructing an offense, at its fundamental level, is about creating great shots. When a coach sets an X in motion against an O on a whiteboard, the entire goal is to generate a beautiful, uncontested look at the basket. It’s the aim of every play ever conceived in a huddle or practice, demonstrated with salt-and-pepper shakers or written on the back of a napkin.

What the carefully crafted sets, actions and plays don’t consider, however, is what if those pristinely unguarded looks don’t produce made shots?

That’s the problem for Iowa State at the moment.

The Cyclones remain mired in their struggles of 3-point shooting that long ago grew past a simple slump and has become a way of life, most recently in their 3 of 22 performance from deep in a 20-point loss at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Simply, even when open, the Cyclones are no good at making shots from 3-point range.

“You go three for 22 - and it seems like we’re doing that a lot - it’s going to be really hard to win games,” senior Michael Jacobson said. “We’ve got to find ways to keep ourselves in it. Have confidence, but don’t expect the shots to go in - find other ways to keep yourself in the game.

“Try to hold teams to 50, 60 points, is what it looks like we’re going to have to do. We’ve got guys that work on it, shoot all the time. For whatever reason, it’s not going in the basket so stay confident and find other ways to compete.”

Tyrese Haliburton is ISU’s top 3-point shooter at 38.8 percent for the season. His starting backcourt mates, Rasir Bolton and Prentiss Nixon, are shooting just a combined 26.9 percent from distance. A dreadful mark from the players who have taken the second- and third-most 3s on the team, respectively.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that a great majority of the shots ISU’s offense is generating from beyond the arc are exactly the kinds of shots coaches dream about. Catch-and-shoot, unguarded from the wing and corner from guards, who should be your best shooters.

The Cyclones rank in the bottom-quartile nationally in catch-and-shoot makes, according to Synergy Sports Technology.

That leaves Prohm with a conundrum. Does he have to redefine what a good shot is and from whom on the fly, in the middle of the season?

“I hate telling guys not to shoot wide-open shots at this level,” Prohm said.

With the team ranking 273rd nationally in 3-point shooting, though, it’s something Prohm is probably going to have to do.

“I have to do a better job of addressing that,” Prohm said. “I hate taking guys’ confidence away offensively. I think we’ve been very good offensively for a long period of time, so I hate doing that, but maybe at 12 seconds or at eight seconds it’s not (a bad shot), but at 23 or 20 it is. Because right now we haven’t made those (open shots).”

Even for players shooting 30 percent or less from 3, teams still will pay a minimal amount of attention defensively.

“The only way you’re going to make a three,” Bolton said, “is if you shoot it.”

Were Prohm to out-right ban certain players from taking 3s or even drastically limit the amount he’s comfortable with, defenses could simply ignore those players, making getting shots inside the arc even more difficult.

“You don’t want to make it so you’re not taking open shots,” Jacobson said. “What you're looking for in offense is open shots, so don’t pass up an open shot because then it could turn into a turnover and then it’s an empty possession.

“It’s a fine line.”

A threat of a 3, even a small one, keeps the door of possibility open for much of the offense.

“Hopefully if you’re not making that shot, you get (the defense) in a bad closeout,” Prohm said, “so now you shot-fake, drive it and now on this backside, now it’s a quick post-feed or it’s a drive.

“Now the floor’s a little more open because we have them in rotation.”

Prohm’s concern about confidence is an important one, though. Players’ confidences aren’t siloed - a vote of no-confidence in their 3-point shooting has the serious potential of cratering their overall confidence, not just in their long-range shot.

The last thing a struggling team needs is a crisis of confidence.

“I’ve got to keep giving these guys confidence because that’s the only way,” Prohm said. “You’re supposed to play hard. That shouldn’t be a sign of anything special. Kids should play hard. But when kids are playing with greater confidence and swagger, that’s fun.

“You’ve got to play with great confidence, but we’ve got to understand what we’re looking for, too.”

That’s a big part of the problem for the Cyclones. All those diagrams, sets and plays are looking for open shots. For this team, though, that’s not good enough anymore.