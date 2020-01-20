Sophomore Zach Lester of Clear Lake and freshman Ryan Schmitt of Van Meter scored 16 points apiece as the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) men’s basketball team ran its current winning streak to 10 games with an 80-54 win over Iowa Central Community College (ICCC) Jan. 19 at Fort Dodge.

The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 18, was moved to Jan. 19 because of inclement weather on the 18th. Freshman Willie Guy of Cedar Rapids and sophomores Demarion Bariffe-Smith of Skokie, Ill., and Ty Majlik-Autry of St. Petersburg Fla., joined Lester and Schmitt in double figures. Guy tallied 13 points and Bariffe-Smith and Majlik-Autry scored 11 points apiece. DMACC, ranked third in the most recent Division II poll from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), improved to 17-2 for the season and 5-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with the win. The Bears all but put the game out of reach in the first half when they outscored the Tritons 39-17 for a 22-point cushion at halftime.

DMACC shot 51 percent in the win, making 31 of 61 field-goal attempts. The Bears were 7-of-19 from three-point range and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line. Sophomore Barlow Alleruzzo of Chicago, Ill. and Majlik-Autry grabbed eight rebounds apiece and Guy, Bariffe-Smith and freshman Mike Hartford of McKinney, Texas, had six apiece as DMACC came away with a 52-26 advantage on the boards. Guy handed out seven assists and Lester led the Bears in steals with three.

The DMACC men’s basketball team will meet Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) Jan. 22 at Estherville. The Lakers, ranked 15th in NJCAA Division II, are 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the ICCAC.