The senior kicker has made almost 74 percent of field goals in career

One of the most important positions on the Iowa State football team has been filled by a walk-on the last couple years.

That won't be the case any longer.

Connor Assalley will still trot out for PATs and field goals in 2020, like he's done the last two years, but will now do so as a scholarship player. ISU awarded the former walk-on a scholarship, it announced Saturday. Assalley is going into his senior season.

"I'm honored to represent this university and play for this program," Assalley said in a release. "I wouldn't (have) wanted my journey here to be different in any other way.

"It means everything to me to earn a scholarship and it's a testament of the hard work I've put into my craft. I am excited for one more season wearing the Cardinal and Gold."

Last season, Assalley made 78.9 percent (15 of 19) of his field goal attempts, and has a career percentage of 73.8. He has the ninth-most field goals in school history (31), scored 94 points as a junior and was 3 for 3 in the loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

The brightest moment in Assalley's career was last season against Texas. The Naperville, Ill. native drilled a 36-yard field goal as time expired to top the Longhorns and give the Cyclones bowl eligibility. It was ISU's first regulation walk-off win since 1983.