NEVADA - The Nevada boys’ basketball team shot great from the field and took advantage of Greene County’s mistakes to post an 89-74 victory over the Rams Jan. 7.

Nevada connected on 57 percent of its shots from the field and made 11 of 28 3-pointers. The Cubs forced 22 turnovers and scored 35 points off those Greene County miscues and they were more successful from the foul line (16 of 25 to the Rams’ 10 of 15 showing) in improving to 5-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

The Cubs led 43-34 at the half thanks to a strong opening quarter. Greene County shaved a point off its deficit after three quarters of play, but the Cubs outscored the Rams by seven over the final eight minutes to pull away.

Tyler Sansgaard scored 25 points after making 9 of 15 field goals with four 3-pointers for Nevada. He also pulled down six rebounds, handed out four assists and delivered two steals.

Henry Nelson scored 15 points, Kody Kruschwitz 14 and Colin Memmer 12 as the other Cubs to score in double figures. Nelson added eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks, Kruschwitz three assists and two steals and Memmer two assists and one steal.

Chase Lycke tacked on seven points and one steal, Ty Dittmer five points and four assists, Spencer Grant and Cooper Bovee five points apiece and Ayden Rhodes one point, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Greene County fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference. Carter Morton went for 24 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists, Caden Lowmiller 18 points and Bryce Stalder 14 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Rams.

Nevada 89, Greene County 74

GC 12 22 24 16 - 74

N 22 21 23 23 - 89

Greene County (74) - Jaxon Warnke 2-2 0-0 5, Nick Breon 2-5 0-0 6, Carter Morton 9-23 4-6 24, Bryce Stalder 4-13 2-4 14, Zach Goff 1-5 0-0 2, Caden Lowmiller 6-10 3-3 18, Skylar Ripperger 2-4 1-2 5. Totals: 26-62 10-15 74. 3-point field goals (12): Stalder 4, Lowmiller 3, Breon 2, Morton 2. Rebounds (29): Ripperger 10. Assists (16): Stalder 5, Goff 5. Steals (9): Morton 5. Blocks: None. Fouls: 20.

Nevada (89) - Colin Memmer 4-6 1-1 12, Chase Lycke 3-5 0-0 7, Ty Dittmer 1-3 2-4 5, Kody Kruschwitz 4-9 6-7 14, Tyler Sansgaard 9-15 3-5 25, Ayden Rhodes 0-3 1-2 1, Henry Nelson 6-8 3-6 15, Cooper Bovee 2-3 0-0 5, Spencer Grant 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 31-54 16-25 89. 3-point field goals (11): Sansgaard 4, Memmer 3, Lycke, Dittmer, Bovee, Grant. Rebounds (31): Nelson 8. Assists (23): Dittmer 4, Sansgaard 4, Nelson 4. Steals (11): Rhodes 3. Blocks (3): Nelson 3. Fouls: 18.