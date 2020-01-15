Wednesday

Jan 15, 2020 at 9:57 AM Jan 15, 2020 at 10:26 AM


The Boone boys dropped a tough conference game on the road at Perry Tuesday, losing to the Blue Jays 49-41.


The Toreador’s return home Friday when they host ADM. On Saturday, they play Carroll.


Tuesday’s loss dropped Boone to 0-8 on the season.