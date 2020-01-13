The Iowa State women’s basketball staff spent Monday morning together devising yet another style of gameplan to accentuate its strengths and work on its deficiencies. It’s been a constant brain-teaser to put together plans this year, particularly for a team with not a lot of depth.

“We’re still struggling. We’ve gotta do a better job. I’ve gotta do a better job of trying to figure out those combinations,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “We’re still searching for some consistency at guard and how we rotate there. It’s probably something the kids are struggling with, and I don’t blame them because we are (too).”

Help could be in the way.

Maddie Wise, a junior guard, has been inching toward a return to the lineup after missing all but four games with persistent migraines. She went through warmups and was in uniform Saturday in a loss at Oklahoma, but didn’t play. This could be the week that gets her over the hump.

Wise, who has started 65 games in her career, will practice full-go Monday and have a chance to play Wednesday against TCU, Fennelly said. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. (Cyclones.tv) in Hilton Coliseum. Her return could give the Cyclones (9-5, 1-2) a lift for multiple reasons.

“She’s been pretty good (during rehabilitation),” Fennelly said. “She’s done everything except for, the big thing was no contact. She’s been running a lot, shooting a lot, doing things. Everything but being in contact. She was actually on the scout team for a little bit (last week).”

Wise started 2 of the first 4 games, averaging 26.9 minutes 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, but hasn’t played since Nov. 22 at North Dakota State. For a player that has always been used to being on the court, the time away due to health reasons can take a toll.

Fennelly said as much as Wise’s return will help ISU, which went 0-2 against Texas and Oklahoma last week, it’ll be a confidence boost for Wise herself. It’s unclear whether she is indeed going to play against the Horned Frogs, but she’s closing in on a return.

“It’s great her health is where it needs to be not just from a basketball standpoint,” Fennelly said. “This was a life decision. This wasn’t a basketball decision by any means. We’ve been ultra conservative and careful. The results have been good and we’re hopeful that continues.”

In Wise’s absence, ISU has put patchwork lineups together and experimented with combinations through the first half of the season. Sometimes it means going more guard heavy and relying on Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Rae Johnson and Ashley Joens a bit more. Other times it means Ines Nezerwa gets 22 minutes, like she did Saturday in Norman.

If Wise does come back Wednesday, or even Saturday at Oklahoma State, it could alleviate some of the pressure on the seven players currently in the rotation.

“She’s been doing good with her treatment and we’ve seen her working hard to come back,” Nezerwa said. “We’re all glad she’s coming back and we’re all expecting her to do whatever she can to help us win games. We’re all excited for her to come back.”

Despite her disappointment and frustration, Wise was able to stay engaged through the first half of the season as a resource for her teammates. Espenmiller-McGraw, a freshman who has started 10 of 14 games and is averaging 8.3 points, has been the beneficiary of that assistance.

“(Wise) did play a lot as a freshman so she knew all about the nerves and what to expect going in as a freshman,” Espenmiller-McGraw said. “She would help me with the plays a lot.”