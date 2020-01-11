Angel Baylark has always liked numbers, which is one reason she plans to pursue a degree in accounting.

The Burlington High School senior has put up plenty of numbers on the volleyball court and on the track for the Grayhounds the last four years.

Baylark now will get a chance to add to those impressive numbers at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

Baylark signed a National Letter of Intent Friday afternoon to run track and play volleyball for the Tritons the next two years.

For Baylark, the numbers all added up.

"I feel great. I feel very accomplished," Baylark said. "I've dreamed of this forever. I've always wanted to play in college."

Baylark is a late bloomer with plenty of upside in both sports. In track, she is an eight-time state qualifier and six-time Drake Relays qualifier. As a junior, she placed fourth in the long jump at the Drake Relays with a leap of 17 feet, 9 3/4 inches. She took second in Class 4A in the long jump with a leap of 17-9. She holds the school record in the long jump at 18-2 3/4.

In volleyball, Baylark averaged 3.61 kills and 0.85 blocks per set as a senior middle hitter. She helped the Grayhounds win the Southeast Conference championship and reach a Class 4A regional final.

"I was looking at a couple other colleges, but when I talked with (assistant track coach John) Horton, I knew I wanted to run for him," Baylark said. "For volleyball, I went up to see the school and it's a beautiful campus. Both coaches seem real genuine and I want to go play for them."

Baylark credited her coaches at BHS with helping her succeed and be able to compete at the next level.

"I learned everything from my coaches," Baylark said. "Just being who I want to be and doing what I want to do. They pushed me to be hard working and do what I have to do to be what I want to be."

Baylark will be busy year round at Iowa Central, playing volleyball in the fall, running indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring. She is excited for the next challenge and hopes to be able to compete at a four-year school when she is finished at Iowa Central.

"I love both sports," Baylark said. "I am nervous, but I am excited."