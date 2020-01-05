Mediapolis High School wrestler Keegan Akers won all five of his matches, but the Bulldogs lost five meets in the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Duals Saturday at Eddyville.

Mediapolis lost to Camanche 66-18, to Atlantic-CAM 54-24, to Centerville 46-30, to Waukee 54-22 and to Wilton 57-24.

Akers, at 220 pounds, won via three falls, a decision and a forfeit. His fastest victory was against Wilton's Christian Kleppe, who Akers pinned in 17 seconds.

Braxton Davis, Caden Benz and Lucas Wagebach each picked up four wins for Mediapolis. Davis pinned four opponents at 113 pounds. Benz won by three falls and a major decision at 160 pounds. Wagenbach, at 152, won two falls, a decision and a forfeit.

Owen Russell (106) and Quinton Aney (132) each had two victories for Mediapolis. Levi Arnold (145) had one.

JEFFERS LEADS KEOKUK: Keokuk's Dylan Jeffers needed just a minute and 42 seconds to pick up five victories in the Solon Duals.

Keokuk won one of five duals. The Chiefs defeated Vinton-Shellsburg 46-24, but lost to Solon 65-18, to Anamosa 56-18, to Midland 54-24 and to Muscatine 63-18.

Wrestling at 182 pounds, Jeffers pinned three opponents and won two forfeits. He needed just 10 seconds to pin Muscatine's Anthony Matthia. He also pinned Solon's Seamus Poynton in 1:02 and Anamosa's Austin Kirby in 30 seconds.

Keokuk's Tristyn O'Connor had three wins on a fall and two forfeits. Kolbe Barnes, Corey Skinner, Levi Boudewyn, Zack Glasscock and Braden Ison each had two wins. Barnes (195 pounds) and Skinner (160) both pinned two opponents. Boudewyn (138) won by a major decision and a fall. Glasscock (170) won a fall and a forfeit. Ison (106) won two forfeits.

COLLINS WINS REDHAWK TITLE: Jaden Collins pinned all three of his opponents to win the 126-pound championship and he led WACO to a fourth place finish in the North Tama Redhawk Invitational at Traer.

North Tama won its own tournament with 90.5 points and was followed by Riceville (85), North Cedar (60), WACO (54), Baxter (37), Collins-Maxwell (22) and Tripoli (21).

En route to his title, Collins pinned North Cedar's Chase Miller in 2:41, Riceville's Kooper Tweite in 1:19 and Collins-Maxwell's Clayton Leslie in 1:58.

WACO's Jaden Williams went 2-1 at 170 pounds and finished second. Ryan Marschmann (132), Isaiah Johnson (195) and Landan Provino (220) each finished third. WACO's Noah Conley was fourth at 285 and Dalton Provino took fifth at 152 pounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NOTRE DAME 69, WAPELLO 44: Axel Tjaden scored 16 points, Matt Johnson added 14 points and Mitchell Brent tossed in 12 points to lead the Nikes to an SEI Superconference crossover road win over the Indians.

Josh Smith added 11 points for the Nikes, while Sam Brueck scored nine. Nick Skerik finished with five points, while Alex Becker scored two.

Maddox Griffin led all scorers with 20 points for the Indians, while Caden Thomas finished with 13 points.

Notre Dame hosts WACO on Tuesday, while Wapello visits Mediapolis on Monday.

NORTH SCOTT 66, BURLINGTON 43: Tytan Anderson's 25 points sparked the Lancers to a non-conference win over Burlington at Eldridge.

It was the sixth straight victory for North Scott (7-1).

Jackson Carlson led Burlington with 11 points. Jordan Lowe scored eight and Trenton Murray added seven.

Burlington (2-5) plays at Muscatine Tuesday.

KEOKUK 84, CANTON (MO.) 38: Anthony Potratz scored 23 points and TyJai Mueller added 15 points to lead the Chiefs to a non-conference win at Wright Fieldhouse in Keokuk.

M.J. Davis added 13 points and five assists for the Chiefs, while Isaiah Seay had 11 points and four assists and Eddie Lee had eight points and five steals.

Carson Birk led Canton with 18 points, while Dalton Berhorst added 14 points.

BRIMFIELD 58, ILLINI WEST 48: Ashton Johnson scored 23 points to lead Brimfield past Illini West in the Carl Sandburg Shootout in Galesburg, Illinois.

Cole Jackson led Illini West with 18 points and Lincoln Gooding had 15.

LEWISTOWN 49, WEST CENTRAL 32: Lewistown cooled the Heat in the Carl Sandburg Shootout at Galesburg, Illinois.

Elliot Dalpias led Lewistown with 17 points. Brayden Vancil led West Central with 13 points and Jordan Roller added seven.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NO. 13 NOTRE DAME 47, WAPELLO 32: Rylie Todd knocked down four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points to lead the 13th-ranked (Class 1A) Nikes to an SEI Superconference crossover win at Wapello.

Katy Stephens added 10 points for the Nikes, while Reagan Enberg and Gabby Deery each scored eight points.

Eryka Dickey led the Arrows with 12 points, while Mady Reid chipped in with eight points.

Notre Dame hosts WACO on Tuesday, while Wapello travels to Mediapolis on Monday.

CENTRAL LEE 39, MOUNT PLEASANT 23: Mya Merschman scored 18 points to lead the Lady Hawks to a non-conference victory over the Panthers.

Kaylynn Summer finished with seven points for the Lady Hawks, while Makayla Morrison and Daly Brisby each scored five points. Brisby pulled down five rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks.

Lydia Stewart scored seven points to lead the Panthers, while Tristian Shull added six points.

PREP BOWLING

PANTHERS TAKE 12 AND 13TH AT MUSCATINE INVITE: The Mount Pleasant boys finished 12th and the girls were 13th at the Muscatine Invitational at Rose Bowl in Muscatine.

For the boys, Levi Mills had a 331 series, followed by Ethan Oilar with a 330, Cole Wohleber (304), Logan White (302), Tyler Fitzpatrick (289) and Justin Alldredge (209). The Panthers finished with a 2,358 total.

For the girls, Alexis Wohleber had a 350 series, followed by Arlouny Phosy (254), Gillian Anderson (238), Danielle Muhs (206), Megan Smith (187) and Morelia Elias-Sixtos (148). The Panthers finished with a 1,827 total.