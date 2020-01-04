West Burlington coasted past Holy Trinity, 52-33, in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division boys basketball game at West Burlington Friday night.

Colten Sherwood and Marvion Jackson led West Burlington with 16 points each. Blake Crabtree led Holy Trinity with 10 points.

West Burlington (6-2, 5-1) plays at New London Tuesday. Holy Trinity (3-5, 2-4) hosts Cardinal Tuesday.

NOTRE DAME 56, VAN BUREN 43: Axel Tjaden poured in 25 points and the Nikes topped Van Buren in a South Division game at Keosauqua.

Mitchell Brent scored 11 for Notre Dame and Sam Brueck added 10. Van Buren also had three players in double figures. Jackson Manning and Lane Davis each scored 14 points and Tony Davidson finished with 11.

Van Buren led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Notre Dame improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the South Division. Van Buren is 2-6 (1-5).

NO. 6 WACO 55, NEW LONDON 53: The sixth-ranked (Class 1A) and undefeated Warriors survived a New London fourth-quarter rally and won the South Division game at Wayland.

WACO led 18-11, 28-19 and 41-31 at the first three quarter breaks, then New London launched a 22-14 run in the final eight minutes.

Drew Kissell led WACO with 18 points. Pietro Vaninni scored 11 and Braden Hammond added 10. New London freshman Blaise Porter led all scorers with 20 points. Demontae Watkins and Kade Benjamin each scored 10.

WACO (9-0) plays at Notre Dame Tuesday. New London dropped to 2-3.

WAPELLO 46, L-M 40: Caden Thomas scored 17 points and led the Indians to a North Division win over Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello.

Maddox Griffin added 15 points for Wapello. Emmanuel Walker led Louisa-Muscatine with 16 points and Brock Jeambey added 10.

Wapello improved to 3-4; L-M is 0-7.

PEKIN 49, MEDIAPOLIS 23: The Panthers rolled to a North Division win at Packwood.

Pekin led 22-8 at halftime. Mediapolis (3-6) hosts Wapello Monday. Pekin is 6-2.

LONE TREE 60, W-MU 48: The Lions posted a North Division win over Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield.

W-MU (2-6) plays at Louisa-Muscatine Tuesday. Lone Tree improved to 7-2.

HILLCREST 57, COLUMBUS 52: Hillcrest Academy tamed the Wildcats in a North Division game at Columbus Junction.

Columbus (0-9) plays at Lone Tree Tuesday. Hillcrest Academy is 4-3.