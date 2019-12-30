Ames Tribune granted all-access to ISU's Fort Wayne prep

The lights dim. The music reverberates. Thousands of people scream. Dramatic images flash across the jumbotron.

Even just three days before Christmas, after an embarrassing home defeat and with an inferior opponent at the opposite bench, Hilton Coliseum is rocking.

It’s a combination of tradition, fervor and expectation that keeps this place as one of the more formidable venues in the country. Fans show up in droves, even if the circumstances would give plenty an excuse to stay home.

It’s Iowa State men’s basketball that has brought them here. It’s a program that is more than a century old, but has earned a mostly winning tradition over the last 35. The last decade has maybe been the best, with NCAA tournament berths, Sweet 16s, and conference tournament titles on the resume with some of the best and most popular players to ever wear the uniform making Cyclone basketball something special.

The creation of that legacy and its continuation into the next decade are dependent upon much more than what happens at Hilton Coliseum - or whatever arena is hosting the Cyclones - over any 40 minute stretch.

Those 40-minute increments are defining, for coaches, players and programs. The stakes are so high that the work that goes into trying to maximize the outcomes is truly astounding.

To get a sense of exactly what that work looks like, the toil that goes into preparing for just a single game - against a mid-major opponent during a lull on the calendar, no less - ISU coach Steve Prohm gave the Ames Tribune behind-the-scenes access to meetings, practices and film sessions in the days prior to the Cyclones’ eventual 30-point win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Dec. 22.

Here’s how they did it.

…

It’s just a little under 48 hours before ISU’s matchup with Fort Wayne. The Mastodons, with four losses to teams ranked outside the top-200 nationally, should offer the Cyclones little in the way of resistance. By shear force of talent and athletic disparity, there should scant need for intricate gameplans or detailed scouting reports.

The Cyclones, though, will have both.

Prohm, looking weary from either the aftermath of his team’s 18-point loss the previous week to rival Iowa, having three young children at home or a combination of both, sits at his desk at the Sukup Basketball Complex, surrounded by manilla envelopes bulging with paper from yellow legal pads, handwritten notes scribbled all over them.

It’s not just his desk that is buried in paper, but his whole office. The spacious room with a view of the practice floor below is dotted with stacks of notepads and binders.

Sitting in front of him at a small desk with a laptop at the ready is assistant coach James Kane. One ISU assistant is assigned to be the lead scout for each game, and Kane is tasked with putting together the scout for the Mastodons.

He has spent the last week dissecting film and stats of Fort Wayne. Before he begins this process, student managers ensure his computer is loaded with film from the last six of the Mastodons’ games. He’ll also have access to Synergy Sports Technology, which provides advanced analytics and film clips categorized by play type.

Kane will create his own edit of the Mastodons, which feature the plays they run frequently and highlight the tendencies of their players.

Play types are organized and color-coordinated by Kane in the computer program.

“That’s just a little OCD,” Kane said.

The hours it takes to go through the film and create the edit?

“No idea,” Kane says with a chuckle.

From that edit, Kane will create a slim-downed version that he’ll get to Prohm to study. That’s the tape Prohm and Kane are going through Friday afternoon in Prohm’s office.

The issue at hand is ISU’s pick-and-roll defense. It’s been an issue for the Cyclones all year, and something that has vexed Prohm. ISU has tried a variety of different coverages against the play, but to little success.

He directs Kane to replay clips to review plays repeatedly.

“Go back.”

“Rewind that.”

The session not only provides a base for deciding on defense, but features some inspiration and admiration along with a little intellectual property theft.

“Have you ever seen this?” Kane asks Prohm about a double-high set Fort Wayne is running on the big screen television in front of them.

“No,” Prohm says, “I may put it in (our playbook) to let Tyrese go make a play.”

Fort Wayne’s 3-point shooting concerns the pair of coaches. The Mastodons shoot a less-than-imposing 34.2 percent from distance, but a disproportionate number of their attempts - 45.9 percent - come from deep. For a team like the Cyclones, who have struggled guarding the 3-point line, there’s reason to be worried.

“We’ve got to emphasize the three-point line,” Kane says. “Again.”

Prohm flips through his notes, red ink consuming the yellow sheets of paper, as the lights in the practice court outside his window turn on and balls can be heard bouncing about 30 minutes before the start of the scheduled practice.

The conversation drifts away from the Mastodons. Kane remarks that Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton sat next to him earlier that week during recruiting trip to the Sunshine State. They note that Seton Hall, which ISU split two games with earlier this season, beat seventh-ranked Maryland without its top-two players, that Richmond has started the season 10-1 and that Memphis freshman James Wiseman surprisingly decided to end his college career to prepare for the NBA draft.

Refocusing on Fort Wayne, Prohm watches clips of the Mastodons’ defense.

“Switches could be good,” he says through a yawn. “Staggers could be good.”

Before adjourning the meeting, Prohm and Kane finalize the day’s practice schedule, what sets they’ll have the team work on and which film clips they’ll present. As Kane leaves the office, Prohm, 45, grabs a foam roller off his couch, lays on the floor and begins to stretch out his back.

…

Before practice, Prohm, Tyrese Haliburton and Michael Jacobson have media obligations, fielding questions from local reporters about Fort Wayne, the team’s lackluster 3-point shooting and defensive struggles. The questions after losses, especially one like ISU suffered to Iowa at Hilton Coliseum the week prior, almost unfailingly focus on shortcomings rather than achievements.

Kane, after recording a short interview that will air on the Cyclone Radio Network as part of the game broadcast, puts the finishing touches on a notecard with all the information he’ll present to the team. He tweaks the video the team will watch while a steady stream of managers and other staff members walk the hall outside his office in the bustle before the start of practice.

He eventually hands his laptop over to a graduate assistant, who gets it set up in the player’s lounge, where the team will screen it.

A whistle from Prohm calls the team into the lounge. Players file in, half sitting in leather recliners and the others behind them in high-top chairs.

Prohm details Fort Wayne’s proclivity of 3-point shooting to the team, and the Cyclones’ “great opportunity” to defend the arc after struggling to do so this season. As the final game before players can leave campus for a few days for the Christmas holiday, Prohm cautions them about the mental challenge of remaining locked in against a mid-major opponent.

“Finish the business,” he tells them.

He runs down ISU’s statistical ranking in the Big 12, noting that they rank strongly in most categories, 3-point shooting excepted. He asks them if they recall last year’s game at Baylor, where the Bears had struggled to shoot the 3 all season until they got hot against the Cyclones and carried that on through the rest of the year.

“Yeah, I remember,” two of Prohm’s assistants say simultaneously and quietly with a note of sarcasm.

It’s not just the 3-point shooting and defense that’s bothering Prohm, though.

“Why can’t we rebound?” he asks his players. “What do we got to do?”

When no real answer emerges from the team, Prohm moves on to defense as a whole.

“If we don’t guard, guys, we’re going to get our butts kicked,” he says. “If you’re not getting it done defensively, you’ve got to come sit.”

David Hobbs, a special assistant to Prohm after previously being his boss as the head coach at Alabama in the 1990s when Prohm was a student manager, asks to speak to the team. His message is about habits. If good ones aren’t developed on the practice floor, the Cyclones can’t reach their potential, he says.

“It’s the only way it’s going to happen.”

Next, the film begins to role on the big screen television in the lounge. Clips of actions like double-drag screens, horns rover, chin, mason and drag-overload play.

“Pay attention because this is big right here,” Prohm says on how the team will defend one action as he stands in front of the TV, diagramming the action with his hands across the screen.

“Twenty-four is a non-shooter. He’s the only one,” Prohm says, referencing a player by his jersey number, of the 3-point happy Mastodons. “Five is shooting a ton, he’s just not making them.”

After 10 minutes, the film session comes to a close.

“Let’s have a great day,” Prohm says as the team files out to the practice floor.

…







As the team warms up with stretching drills, Prohm stalks the floor, wearing a red long-sleeve ISU tee and gray sweats that match the gray Jordans on his feet. Plaques memorializing ISU’s 20 NCAA tournament appearances and 12 conference championships loom on the wall above.

The team assembles at the south basket to go through how its offense will counter Fort Wayne’s defense. Prohm is on the floor with his starters, walking through, directing traffic and simulating how the defense will react to ISU’s actions.

When Jacobson asks a question on how the Cyclones will react in a certain set, Prohm and his point guard, Haliburton, answer the big man simultaneously.

“My job,” Haliburton said earlier in the day, “is to basically be coach Prohm on the floor.”

The team then splits up, the guards heading to the north basket to work with Kane and the bigs staying south to get direction from assistant Daniyal Robinson. Prohm moves back and forth between both.

“Nine out of 10 times, they’re looking for a curl and making plays off it,” Kane directs the guards in guarding their main in pin-down screens. “I don’t want no curls.”

On the other end, Robinson walks the forwards through their responsibilities and techniques against pick-and-rolls. He illustrates how the staff wants them to show on screens, help from the wing and other situational-based decisions.

“We’re blitzing this,” he says.

After Solomon Young traps a pick-and-roll, Jacobson comes over to help, Young records and Jacobson gets back. Prohm steps in to reiterate they can’t over-help off Fort Wayne’s 3-point-happy shooters, demonstrating himself the technique he wants to see from his forwards.

…

The Cyclones then turn their attention to running and defending sets in baseline-out-of-bounds situations. Minutes into session, Prohm’s anger is bubbling.

“Why would you ever do that?” he shouts after the offense botches one set. “We’ve got four guys within seven feet of each other!”

After freshman Tre Jackson misses a defensive assignment, Haliburton quietly approaches him, moves him over a half-step and directs him how to defend the play the next time around.

Prentiss Nixon lets loose a string of colorful words of annoyance after he, a career 33 percent 3-point shooting who is at 26 percent this year, misses an open corner 3. Minutes later, he drills one in a late-clock situation and is all smiles as he high-steps off the court in celebration.

…

Next comes full-court 5-on-5 used to simulate transition offense and defense.

“Ball pressure! Ball pressure!” assistant William Small reminds the Cyclones during the drill.

Jacobson banks in a 3.

“What the (expletive),” laments an opposing teammate.

That player isn’t the only one wondering what’s happening in practice.

“We’ve totally lost our defensive focus,” Prohm scolds the team as he stops practice 90 minutes in to make the team run the length of the floor twice.

After finishing off the full-court 5-on-5 work, the Cyclones return to the halfcourt where Kane will walk them through part of the scouting report, giving 10-second summations of each of the Mastodons starters as ISU reserve players and walk-ons simulate their offense.

Prohm begins to quiz his team.

“Where’s the help come from?”

“If the four-man is the second screener, what do we do?”

He stresses that when defending the ball, his team needs to sit on the top foot of the opponent, denying him access to the middle of the floor.

“No threes, no middle,” Kane says. “Understand that.”

With that, the Cyclones head to the center of the court to huddle as practice adjourns for the day, shouting, “Team” in unison before exiting for the day.

“It was OK,” Prohm says of the day’s practice. “Not a ‘10.’ Not a ‘three.’”

…

The team spends Friday night at Prohm’s home for a holiday party, and is set to reconvene at 11:30 Saturday morning for practice.

Kane is in the office by 7:30 a.m. to fine-tune some of the aspects of the film and plan that will get relayed to the players later that afternoon.

“You can’t show them everything,” he says.

At 9 a.m., Prohm, clutching a bag of McDonald’s breakfast, steps into Kane’s office.

“You ready?” he asks.

Kane collects his laptop, charger and some notes to head back to Prohm’s office to run through film and finalize the practice plan.

“I’m gonna try not to go too long today,” Prohm says of practice. “We’ll see how that works out.”

Prohm organizes the folders and papers on his desk. He likes to watch at least one full game of an opponent in tandem with the edit he’ll receive from an assistant for a scout, and he’ll base most of his notes off those viewings. During Big 12 play when time is tight, one full game is often all he can consume, but the 10-day layoff from the 18-point loss to Iowa and the game against Fort Wayne allows him to consume more film.

As Prohm begins eating his fast-food breakfast while Kane cues up the film, Prohm relates how he decided to go into the McDonald’s after seeing the long drive-through line, only to find a similarly lengthy wait inside. When asked how the coach of the Cyclones men’s basketball team, who has led them to three NCAA tournaments, a Sweet 16 and two Big 12 tournament titles in four years, doesn’t have the pull to get to the front of the line, Prohm offers a self-deprecating explanation.

“Not after the Iowa game,” he says.

Kane begins to cycle through Fort Wayne clips, and Prohm gives commentary and direction.

“Show the drag-overload (to the team) just because of the shifts.”

“We don’t need elbow-ICE, that’s just common sense.”

“Niagara is guarding (Fort Wayne) decent. We should be able to.”

“I don’t want to jump-switch like we did last year against Texas. If it does hurt us, we’ll jump-switch.”

ISU’s struggles from the 3-point line cast a shadow in the decision-making. Prohm and Kane discuss how they would want to align if Fort Wayne plays zone. Putting Haliburton, the team’s best playmaker and decision-maker, in the middle would typically be the move, but as the only member of the starting backcourt shooting better than 26 percent from 3, assigning him to the wing may be the best bet.

The discussion then shifts to the practice plan for the day. As the two go through film, there are constant refinements and changes to what they’ll try to show the players and accomplish on the court. The goal consistently appears to be melding comprehensiveness and efficiency.

Getting the most out of the time and the players without overwhelming them.

“When we teach it and teach it,” Prohm says, “these dudes slow down.”

Kane and Prohm’s meeting breaks up for Kane to return to his office and make the final changes to the practice plan and film edit.

“I’ve got to take all that info he gave me and rewrite it,” Kane, who was an assistant for Prohm for four seasons at Murray State, said, “ but I’ve been with him so long, I know how his brain works, so I’m prepared.”

Fifteen minutes before the start of practice, the entire staff - the three assistants, Hobbs, director of basketball operations Micah Byars and graduate assistants Cole Christian and Blake Wetherington - assembles in Prohm’s office to go through the practice itinerary.

Prohm diagrams on a greaseboard how he wants the assistants to administer drills for the guards and forwards during practice. Short questions are asked for clarifications.

After fewer than 10 minutes, the meeting breaks up, and the entire team convenes in the lounge.

Prohm once again stresses this is one of the “mentally taxing games” as it comes against a mid-major opponent just hours before most of the players will return home for the holiday breaks.

As the video edit plays, Prohm consistently poses questions to his players on how each action will be defended. They score 100 on the quiz, with the answers to how to counter drag overload, double-high, horns, low stacks, timeline and the rest of the Mastodons’ offense.

“Let’s roll,” Prohm says to send his players out to practice.

…







Things get off to an inauspicious start when the opening three-man-weave drill gets sideways twice.

“Wake up!” Prohm yells.

Minutes later, a shooting drill raises Prohm’s ire again.

“We’re not doing this just to do it,” he says. “Do it right.”

The Cyclones split up again along guard and forward lines, defending Fort Wayne’s offensive tendencies.

“When the post player faces,” assistant Daniyal Robinson tells sophomore Zion Griffin, “you’ve got to go double.”

ISU then goes into a four-on-four transition drill.

“We’ve got to raise our level,” Prohm tells them. “It’s not our actions. It’s our focus and attention to detail.”

Back in the halfcourt, the Cyclones battle 4-on-4 again. Sophomore Zion Griffin threads the needle to George Conditt IV on a difficult lob pass.

“That’s the look. That’s the look,” Haliburton tells Griffin.

Assistant William Small counsels freshmen Caleb Grill and Tre Jackson on the sidelines of the drill.

“Push it out. Slide under. Front the ball,” Prohm says. “That’s it. That’s our gameplan.”

Prohm then brings the team in to ask a simple, but important question.

“Why can’t we guard ballscreens?” he asks. “You guys are the ones out there.”

The team is largely silent.

“We can’t keep switching coverages, fellas,” Kane says.

Still, not much in the way of answers from the team.

“You’ve got to have some stuff to you,” Prohm says of the defense. “You’ve got to be able to play.”

The teams goes five-on-five in the halfcourt for 20 minutes before doing one final walkthrough of Fort Wayne’s defense.

“Guys,” Prohm says, “you’ve got to fall in love with the details.”

Practice then ends with a series of half-court shots, a Prohm staple to end practice on a light note. The coaches all attempt first, with most coming in as airballs, though Prohm draws backboard. A grad assistant, managers and student trainers all try their hand before Solomon Young steps up to bank one home and end practice.

The team gathers at halfcourt, arms locked, to listen to Prohm.

“Early bird gets the worm,” Prohm says of the next day’s noon tipoff. “Whoever is ready to play wins the game.”

…

The final formal piece of preparation takes place in the theater room on the second floor of the Sukup Basketball Complex minutes after practice ends.

Stapled scouting reports on the Fort Wayne players are placed on the seats in the room, awaiting the Cyclones as they take their seats ahead of one last film session.

Before things gets underway, the players joke, speculate about whether or not Fort Wayne’s Deonte Billups is related to NBA All-Star and Finals MVP Chauncey Billups (he’s not) and suggest that players should be compensated from the money generated from home games.

Then, the lights dim and the film roles, going through each Fort Wayne player and his tendencies.

“Understand that one-through-four can light it up from three,” Kane, who is leading the film session, says. “What’s the biggest key to the game?”

“No threes,” the team responds in unison.

Fort Wayne plays almost exclusively man-to-man defense, but the Cyclones are concerned their 3-point shooting woes invite zone defenses.

“To slow us down,” Kane says as one of the few zone possessions the Mastodons have played is on the screen, “they probably watched the Iowa game, and they’ll probably play two-three zone.”

Kane makes special mention of Jarred Godfrey, Fort Wayne’s leading scorer and “go-to guy.” Brian Patrick, a junior transfer, also gets a nod.

“He transferred from Kansas State,” Kane says, “he’s going to try to prove he can play against you.”

After 15 minutes, the final study session ends, and the players file out, their obligations fulfilled until the next morning.

…

The players get together at 8 a.m. for breakfast before being due at Hilton Coliseum 90 minutes before tipoff.

A number of them arrive well ahead of that, most notably Haliburton, who is always among the first players to go through his pregame shooting routine. He moves around the basket getting up a variety of shots with managers on hand to rebound.

The rest of the team eventually all make it out to the floor, going through their typical pattern of stretches, drills and shooting.

They’ll get one last short look at film back in the locker room, but then they’re mostly on their own. After the tightly-controlled and orchestrated process tailored to prepare them, the Cyclones head out to play.

The 13,000 fans in attendance are only outnumbered by the amount of variables that can’t be controlled on the floor but can decide a win or a loss. The line between a meaningless victory or a crushing home defeat to a huge underdog can sometimes be written by the most random or unexpected authors.

For all the meticulous preparation, the attention to the tiniest detail and the repetition of the teaching, it’s still 40 minutes of ball where anything and everything are possible.

Haliburton, Nixon, Rasir Bolton and Jacobson encircle Young around halfcourt as the official steps in and tosses the ball into the air, where, like every game, it hangs before being tipped in one direction or the other.