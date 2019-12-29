Out of 12 teams that competed during the Platteview Wrestling Invite, the Nebraska City Pioneers placed 2nd with 131.5 team points and three 1st place medals on Friday, Dec. 20.

Carlos Prados, Gavin Bailey, and Alfredo Balquier scored 1st place hardware for the Pioneers.

113 lb; Carlos Prados, (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by major decision over Cash Duncan (Seward) 4-7 (MD 14-6); Semifinal - Carlos Prados (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by decision over Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) 7-4 (Dec 11-5); 1st Place Match - Carlos Prados (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by decision over Spencer Bridgmon (Syracuse) 6-2 (Dec 2-0).

220 lb; Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) 8-9 won by fall over Grant Ohnemus (Shelby Rising) 7-9 (Fall 2:23); Round 3 - Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) 8-9 won by fall over Skylar Sterns (Raymond Central) 6-9 (Fall 3:38); Round 5 - Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) 8-9 won by fall over Jacob Rehbein (Platteview) 8-6 (Fall 2:52).

285 lb; Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) 16-2 won by fall over Brennan Campbell (Platteview) 1-6 (Fall 0:08); Semifinal - Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) 16-2 won by fall over Jackson Warren (Seward) 10-4 (Fall 2:46); 1st Place Match - Alfredo Valquier (Nebraska City) 16-2 won by decision over Aaron Jividen (Aurora) 8-2 (Dec 5-2).

Hayden Schalk and Mikah Ruiz placed 2nd.

106 lb; Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by decision over Gage Ryba (Platteview) 6-5 (Dec 6-3); Round 2 - Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by fall over Cameron Shultz (Raymond Central) 10-8 (Fall 5:34); Round 4 - Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City) 13-5 won by decision over Barret Brandt (Syracuse) 7-6 (Dec 7-1).

195 lb; Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) 10-5 won by fall over Carson Rathje (Shelby Rising) 7-6 (Fall 0:58); Semifinal - Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City) 10-5 won by tech fall over Zach Ellingson (Seward) 9-2 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4).

Alex Wright and Justus Walters placed 3rd.

126 lb; Alex Wright (Nebraska City) 7-6 won by fall over Kahle Greenwood (Aurora) 4-9 (Fall 3:51); Alex Wright (Nebraska City) 7-6 won by fall over Dylon Bills (Platteview) 2-7 (Fall 4:13); 3rd Place Match - Alex Wright (Nebraska City) 7-6 won by major decision over Jacob Smith (Syracuse) 7-4 (MD 10-0).

145 lb; Justus Walters (Nebraska City) 5-5 won by fall over Kyler Jones (Louisville) 8-6 (Fall 3:19); 3rd Place Match - Justus Walters (Nebraska City) 5-5 won by decision over Brady Collingham (Aurora) 5-6 (Dec 6-2).



Thursday, January 2 the girls’ varsity will compete at Winnebago starting at 2 p.m. The Pioneer boys’ will be at Wahoo for dual action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.



