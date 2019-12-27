Between the basketball games on December 7, the Peru State athletic department took time to recognize its two Bobcat women's cross country seniors.



Coach Katy Billings greeted each of her seniors at center court, along with their parents.

The first paragraph which follows is what was announced about each runner. The second paragraph noting some additional information about each harrier was in the game program.

Jacey Sutton



A two-year runner for Peru State, Sutton has consistently one of the top five runners for the Bobcats over the past two seasons. Jacey, the daughter of Mark and Rose of Wahoo. The human resource/risk management and management major ran her best race in the MidStates Classic in Winfield, Kansas, which was hosted by Southwestern College. Jacey's ran a 23:34.



Jacey's home town of Wahoo, Neb., was founded in 1870 and the name comes from the eastern wahoo shrub found on the banks of the Wahoo Creek. She is the daughter of Mark and Rose Sutton. Sutton is a business management and Human Resource major. After graduation she plans to reside somewhere in Nebraska and hopes to find a position working in human resources or project management. One of Jacey's favorite Bobcat memories is meeting Julia Zurek on her first visit to Peru, Neb., in November 2016, and over the last four years being resident assistants together, working in the facilities office together, running cross country together, and becoming best friends.



Julia Zurek



A three-year runner for the Bobcats, she is joined today with her parents Stacey and Rick of Louisville. For the past two seasons, Julia has been the top runner for the Bobcats in every race in which she competed. Julia had her personal best time also this past October in the Mid-States Challenge where she ran a 21:32. Julia will be a two-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete at the end of the academic year.



The first settlement of Julia's hometown of Louisville, Neb., was made in 1857 and the community was named after the city of Louisville, Ky. The parents of Julia are Rick and Stacey Zurek and she is a kinesiology major. After she graduates from Peru State College, she plans to pursue a career in community health. Julia's favorite Bobcat memory was the 24 hours for Tesla fundraiser. She thought it was so cool to see so many people come and do something challenging to support someone else. Her least favorite memory was probably how bad her legs hurt the next day after running for a long time! J Just Kidding!!!



It was also noted that both Jacey and Julia were homecoming queen candidates with Julia being selected as the 2019 queen.