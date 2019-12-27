ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a delicate balance to be 19 years old, a college student and a Power 5 football quarterback. As good as Brock Purdy has been through his first two years at Iowa State, there are certain things only time and experience can teach him.

The Alamo Bowl last year, and the adverse conditions under which it started, was one of those invaluable lessons.

A worse start couldn't have been written. Purdy threw twice as many interceptions as he did completions on the first two series. Washington State took the lead and put even more pressure on Purdy's shoulders. In that moment, however, the kid learned to play free.

“I know going forward this year we'll be more locked in and everything practice-wise and before we actually go out there,” Purdy said of the Cyclones' 2019 bowl approach. “Everyone is going to be dialed into the details. It's something I took away from last year's game.”

All the lessons Purdy learned last year, and through a 12-game regular season, will be put on display in a visible window Saturday in the Camping World Bowl against No. 15 Notre Dame (11 a.m./ABC). ISU coach Matt Campbell has seen the differences in approach, too.

“It's huge for Brock to get some of that experience, to play in a game like that, to be in the next stage, understanding how to handle it,” Campbell said. “Now being able to be his second time I think you see Brock be able to learn from experiences. He's done a great job of it.”

A 1-for-4 passing start with two interceptions and a 7-0 deficit was the reality. It would have been reasonable to think a teenager would second-guess himself in that moment. Instead, Purdy rebounded to go 17 of 23 passing for the rest of the and nearly pull off a win.

When Purdy, who turned 20 on Friday, sat down after the season and was able to diagnose the good and bad from the bowl game, he knew exactly what went wrong. All of the benefits that come with playing in the postseason made him, at least temporarily, lose sight of why he was ultimately there.

“I feel like all the activities and stuff sort of for me personally sort of distracted me and things and really hyped up the game more than I thought it was,” Purdy said. “It sort of took me a couple drives and series to get comfortable.

“I know going into this game I need to dial into the details of who Notre Dame is and what they do and I think we did a great job this past week of doing that. I'm a lot more confident going into this than I was probably last year.”

Purdy, who has beaten every Big 12 team except Oklahoma the last two years, hasn't had an issue maintaining his focus this year. However, when preseason expectations both internally and externally were part of the equation this fall, he started to feel added weight on him again.

Instead of trusting his preparation and his base level knowledge of what to expect within a given situation, Purdy could sense himself trying to do too much. From what Campbell saw, particularly in four one-score losses, a lot of the players felt that way about themselves.

“It's kind of like the journey we've been on this year to be honest with you, with a young team, a lot of stages have been big stages,” Campbell said. “I think sometimes fear of making a mistake can paralyze you a little bit and you've seen in some of the games we haven't gotten off to maybe a good start and I really don't think it had anything to do with us just kind of going through some of those moments for the first time.”

Amid the scant number of lows, Purdy has put together one of the most prolific seasons by a quarterback in school history while combating the pressure of his position. He broke or tied 18 school records and set season records in passing yards (3,760), passing touchdowns (27), completions (295), total offense (4,025) and 300-yard passing games (6) with a chance to set himself up as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country in 2020.

Rather than look at the big picture, or some of the numbers he accumulated in his first full season as a starter, Purdy turns over every piece of information he can get his hands on and trusts in the people around him. That's where Purdy the freshman and Purdy the sophomore deviate from one another.

“I'm just trusting my teammates,” Purdy said. “Going into the season I sort of thought I had to do everything on my own early on in the season. These couple games with Breece emerging, receivers making plays and stuff, understanding I can get the ball to anybody and have them make plays.”

Purdy, who is set to become the first ISU quarterback to start every game in a season since Austen Arnaud (2008), has given Notre Dame (10-2) plenty to focus on, too. For every blip on the radar — like three interceptions in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State — there are significantly more moments that give defensive coaches pause as to how to defend him.

As he continues to mature in all the mental components of the game, Purdy continues to build on his skill set. He was one of three players nationally — along with Heisman Trophy finalists Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields — to throw 27 touchdowns and rush for eight. That Alamo Bowl in 2018, and its ebs and flows, is what unlocked the door for Purdy and the Cyclones' offense.

“He's got bits and pieces of so many guys we've gone against before,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said. “Probably the one thing that stands out is just a great competitor. You don't want the ball in his hands with a couple minutes left (if you're his opponent).

“He finds ways to make plays.”