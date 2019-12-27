Ferentz makes it clear Iowa won't travel west except for bowl games.

SAN DIEGO — Iowa football fans shouldn’t get used to these West Coast trips.

Coach Kirk Ferentz made that clear Thursday when asked about a Holiday Bowl matchup that will pit the Hawkeyes of the Big Ten Conference against USC of the Pac-12.

Ferentz, in his 21st season at the helm, said traveling to the Pacific time zone is fine for postseason matchups, but he wants no part of it during the regular season.

“If they want to come to our place, that's fine,” Ferentz said when asked about the tradition of Big Ten and Pac-12 meetings. “But traveling out here and doing the time change — and then, you know, we had a two-hour rain delay or whatever it was at Arizona State — we're not going down that road again, I can assure you that.”

Ferentz was referencing a 2004 game in which the Sun Devils pummeled a very good Iowa team 44-7. The last time Iowa played on the West Coast was the 2016 Rose Bowl, a 45-16 loss to Stanford. You can understand Ferentz’s reluctance to head west.

But the Hawkeyes have been in San Diego since Saturday to prepare for tonight’s 7 p.m. Holiday Bowl on FS1. That does make a difference, Ferentz said.

“Bowl game is a whole different deal because you have a chance to get out there and get acclimated a little bit,” he said.

USC coach Clay Helton was a little more enthusiastic about a Big Ten/Pac-12 showdown. Especially one in which both teams are ranked (Iowa is 16 and USC 22).

“With these types of fan bases that do travel, let's all live in the moment — because the moment is going to be fun,” Helton said.

Iowa healthy; USC minus one running back

The Trojans (8-4) have picked up 72 percent of their yards through the air. So losing one of their top four running backs may not seem significant.

But Helton said Thursday that Markese Stepp won’t be able to make it back for the bowl game after October ankle surgery. Stepp, a 235-pound redshirt freshman, played in only six games this season, leading USC with 6.4 yards per carry. His absence will be felt.

Iowa (9-3), meanwhile, is the healthiest it’s been in a long time, Ferentz said. All of its starters should be in uniform, including wide receiver Brandon Smith, who missed four games after his own leg injury.

“I don't know if he's full speed, but he's pretty close,” Ferentz said of Smith.

“We had a couple bumps in the road earlier in the week, but looks like both those guys will be fine. They have been back, working and, hopefully, make it to the gate here without any more drama.”

Helton feeling secure in job

Helton is wrapping up his fourth season as the Trojans’ head coach, with some fans clamoring for it to be his last. He went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7 in his first three years.

These are not the expectations fans have for the Trojans, who claim 11 national championships in their storied history. So when USC hired Mike Bohn as athletic director Nov. 11, there was hope in some corners that a change was coming for the football team.

Bohn decided to stick with Helton. And Helton said Thursday he feels supported by Bohn and university president Carol Folt.

“For them to be able to evaluate a season and say, ‘Hey, Coach Helton is our guy, we want to give him the tools and resources and support needed to be able to take that next step from a top 25 team to a national championship team’ is one that, as a head coach, you're very appreciative for,” Helton said.

“You looked at the first steps of being able to keep a Graham Harrell here, who I think is one of the top offensive coordinators in the country, and to extend his contract was an initial statement right off the bat.”

Big Ten players can run too

Ferentz bristled a little when asked if USC is the fastest team the Hawkeyes have seen this season.

“The myth about the Big Ten, I think, gets a little blown out of proportion,” Ferentz said. “You line up against Michigan — they have some guys that can move around pretty good and disrupt you at every position — and I think probably a similar comparison there.”

Iowa fans had better hope that comparison isn’t completely accurate. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 10-3 in October.

What's at stake

The Hawkeyes will be playing for the memory of former coach Hayden Fry, who died on Dec. 17 at age 90, and for a 10-win season. Fry coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, taking the Hawkeyes to the Holiday Bowl three times. USC plays for the first time since new athletic director Mike Bohn announced that coach Clay Helton would return next season, a move that was unpopular with fans.

Key Matchup

USC’s passing game, led by freshman QB Kedon Slovis and junior WR Michael Pittman, against Iowa’s defense. Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards and 28 touchdowns, against nine interceptions in 11 games, including 10 starts. Pittman has 95 catches for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns. Iowa ranks sixth nationally in scoring defense (13.2 points), 12th in total defense (304.3 yards) and 12th in passing defense (184.2 yards).

Players to watch

USC: Slovis, who took over after JT Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener, is coming off a school-record 515 yards as well as four touchdown passes in a 52-35 victory over UCLA.

Iowa: Senior QB Nate Stanley will become the fifth player in program history to start three bowl games, and he is looking for his third straight postseason win. He will be making his 39th consecutive start and is 26-12 overall.

Facts & Figures

Iowa will honor Fry by removing the Tigerhawk decals from its helmets. Fry introduced the logo during his 20-year tenure. It will be just the third time the Tigerhawk has been removed from the helmet for a game. The first was Nov. 2, 1991, the day after a mass shooting on campus, and for the 1996 Alamo Bowl, after Diane Mitchell, the mother of linebacker Mark Mitchell, was killed in a car crash on the way to San Antonio. The Hawkeyes will wear a helmet decal honoring Bump Elliott, Iowa's athletic director from 1970-91, who died Dec. 7 at age 94. Iowa has won won three straight games. This is Iowa's fourth time in the Holiday Bowl, beating San Diego State in 1986 and Wyoming in 1987 and tying BYU in 1991. USC is 1-1 in the game, beating Nebraska in 2014 and losing to Wisconsin in 2015. The teams haven’t met since USC won 38-17 in the 2003 Orange Bowl. USC has won three straight and five of six. This is the final year of the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup. Next year, the ACC will replace the Big Ten.

Mark Emmert covers the Iowa Hawkeyes for the Register. Reach him at memmert@registermedia.com or follow him on Twitter at @MarkEmmert. AP contributed to this story.

