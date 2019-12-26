CLARKSVILLE - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team pulled off a big upset in its final game before Christmas Friday, knocking off a Clarksville team rated fifth in Class 1A by a 60-56 score in overtime.

The Royals used a big fourth-quarter rally to force the extra session. They held Clarksville to just three points in overtime to avenge last year’s loss to the Indians and improve to 6-2 overall.

Colo-NESCO shot 39 percent from the field with five 3-pointers and made 15 of 27 free throws. The Royals did well on the glass, finishing with 39 rebounds - including 10 on the offensive end.

Colo-NESCO also had five steals and three blocks defensively.

Rylee Purvis and Lauryn Hill turned in big nights individually to lead the Royals to victory.

Purvis posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. She made three 3-pointers and added two steals.

Hill also scored 17 points. She was 5 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the line and added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Gracie Kettwig came up with eight points and four rebounds in the low post for the Royals. Ayvarie Bappe also scored eight points, hitting two 3-pointers and also coming up with a pair of blocks.

Megan Carlson chipped in five points, three rebounds and two assists, McKenzie Niemeyer and Emma Stalzer two points and three rebounds apiece, Emmy Hostetler one point, four rebounds and one steal and Jenna Banks two rebounds and one assist.

Colo-NESCO 60, Clarksville 56 (OT)

CN 9 16 8 20 7 - 60

C 8 18 16 11 3 - 56

Colo-NESCO (60) - Ayvarie Bappe 3-7 0-0 8, Lauryn Hill 5-11 7-11 17, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Emmy Hostetler 0-4 1-2 1, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-3 2-4 2, Rylee Purvis 6-13 2-2 17, Megan Carlson 2-5 1-2 5, Gracie Kettwig 3-4 2-4 8, Emma Stalzer 1-4 0-2 2. Totals: 20-51 15-27 60. 3-point field goals (5): Purvis 3, Bappe 2. Rebounds (39): Purvis 12. Assists (7): Hill 4. Steals (5): Hill 2, Purvis 2. Blocks (3): Bappe 2. Fouls: 14.

COLO - Colo-NESCO turned in its most impressive outing of the season Dec. 17 at home by dismantling Meskwaki, 70-30.

The Royals raced out to a 34-9 lead at the half and kept right on cruising through the final two quarters to win their fifth in a row and improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division. The loss was only the second of the season for Meskwaki, which dropped to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference.

Colo-NESCO held Meskwaki to 18-percent shooting from the field, including 1 of 15 from 3-point range. The Warriors were also just 9 of 25 from the foul line.

The Royals outrebounded Meskwaki 42-23 and they also came up with 12 steals on defense. Colo-NESCO shot 50 percent from the field and 9 of 15 from the line on offense.

Rylee Purvis hit four 3-pointers and tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and a block for Colo-NESCO in the win. Lauryn Hill had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Emma Stalzer 11 points six rebounds and a block.

Ayvarie Bappe added nine points, Gracie Kettwig seven points and four rebounds and Jenna Banks and McKenzie Niemeyer four points apiece for the Royals. Megan Carlson finished with three points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals and Emma Wilson scored two points.

Payton Tahahwah led Meskwaki with 12 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Colo-NESCO 70, Meskwaki 30

M 6 3 14 7 - 30

CN 19 15 16 20 - 70

Meskwaki (30) - Shye Johnson 0-2 0-4 0, Deandra Navarro 1-11 4-8 6, Irene Keahna 0-0 0-0 0, Payton Tahahwah 4-22 3-7 12, Genesis Ramirez 0-6 0-0 0, Summer Youngbear 2-5 1-3 5, Geanna Bear 3-10 1-3 7. Meskwaki 10-56 9-25 30. 3-point field goals (1): Tahahwah. Rebounds (23): Tahahwah 6, Bear 6. Assists (4): Navarro 2. Steals (6): Tahahwah 4. Blocks (1): Navarro.

Colo-NESCO (70) - Ayvarie 4-10 0-0 9, Lauryn Hill 5-6 1-2 11, Emily Brinkman 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Banks 2-4 0-0 4, Emmy Hostetler 0-2 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 2-3 0-0 4, Rylee Purvis 6-12 3-4 19, Izabell Voelker 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Carlson 1-3 1-1 3, Gracie Kettwig 2-3 3-4 7, Emma Stalzer 5-8 1-4 11. Totals: 28-56 9-15 70. 3-point field goals (5): Purvis 4, Bappe. Rebounds (42): Purvis 7, Carlson 7. Assists (14): Carlson 5. Steals (12): Carlson 3. Blocks (3): Hostetler, Purvis, Stalzer. Fouls: 21.