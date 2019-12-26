COLO - Things fell apart in the second quarter for the Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team in an 81-43 loss to Meskwaki Dec. 17.

The Royals were outscored 30-5 in the second period. They hung around in the other three quarters, but lost ground in each quarter in falling to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Colo-NESCO shot 32 percent from the field and made five 3-pointers. The Royals had 25 rebounds and tallied five steals as a team.

Brighton Clatt went for 14 points and three assists and Francis Bower 10 points and three assists for Colo-NESCO in a losing effort. Tanner Ingle added five points and 10 rebounds, Jack McKinney six points and four boards, Trevor Burg four points and one steal and Ryan Wonders and Ephram Muntz two points apiece.

Meskwaki 81, Colo-NESCO 43

M 17 30 18 16 - 81

CN 12 5 16 10 - 43

Colo-NESCO (43) - Kenny Cutler 0-2 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 5-10 2-2 14, Jack McKinney 2-6 2-2 6, Francis Bower 3-8 2-5 10, Bradley Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Ephram Muntz 0-2 2-2 2, Shawn Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 1-2 0-0 2, Tanner Ingle 2-8 1-3 5, Trevor Burg 1-4 1-2 4, Spencer Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-44 10-20 43. 3-point field goals (5): Clatt 2, Bower 2, Burg. Rebounds (25): Ingle 10. Assists (10): Clatt 3, Bower 3. Steals (5): Hill, Clatt, Bower, Ingle, Burg. Blocks (1): Wonders. Fouls: 15.