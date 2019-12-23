Ranking the players that made the biggest difference

You’ve got to be a little sad about this decade coming to a close if you’re an Iowa State men’s basketball fan. It really was a run of unprecedented success, from the return of a local legend to the continuation of the success he brought back to his alma mater under different leadership.

If the next decade is going to be as good or better than this last one, it’ll have to be the best decade in the history of the program.

Not exactly a low bar to clear.

That’s what happens, though, when you go to seven NCAA tournaments and two Sweet 16s while winning four conference tournaments and churning out 13 NBA players.

Fred Hoiberg, who came on in April 2010, deserves more credit than anyone for turning what had become a moribund program into something of a hoops powerhouse, but Steve Prohm, who took over in June 2015, has kept the standard high.

Jamie Pollard undoubtedly deserves a heaping of praise for hiring both, especially Hoiberg, who, despite his larger-than-life presence in Ames, was a Hail Mary hire that turned out to be one of the best in school history.

Ultimately, though, it’s the players that those two coaches brought in that gave the Cyclones their success on the floor.

So, now as we enter the last days of the decade, it’s worth taking some time to put those players in perspective.

I was lucky enough to have a press-row seat to watch those players for much of the decade. From 2009-2012, it was part-time while I worked at the Marshalltown Times-Republican. Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Cyclone hoops as been my professional life as the Tribune’s full-time beat writer.

ISU has played 242 games since the start of that 2012-13 season, and I’ve been at 235 of them, with my honeymoon (2012), an expensive roundtrip to Hawaii (2013), my father’s passing (2014) and a broken arm (2018) the only things keeping me from a perfect attendance record. Hopefully a 97 percent attendance record qualifies me to do the following rankings.

It’s difficult to rank players of the course of a decade, especially in this day and age where stops in college can be short, but impactful. This is my best attempt at weighing all the variables - individual stats, team success, career length, etc - to come up with a list of the most impactful and influential players of the decade.

1. Georges Niang, 2012-16

It’s hard to overstate the importance and impact of the Methuen, Mass. native. If I cover the Cyclones for another 50 years, it’s hard for me to imagine there will be a player that can match what Niang gave to ISU - both on and off the floor.

He’s No. 2 all-time in scoring with 2,228 points. He was the first-ever Cyclone to play in four NCAA tournaments in his career. He went to a pair of Sweet 16s, won two Big 12 tournaments and became an All-American and NBA draft pick. His game was a thing of ground-bound beauty.

All of his on-court excellence was matched by a magnetic personality that made him the most popular player I’m ever likely to cover. His trash talk, especially against Iowa, is legendary. He was engaged in the ISU community like few players I’ve ever seen. He genuinely loved Ames and his university, and both returned those affections.

Only Niang could get a legion of fans to walk around downtown Kansas City wearing band-aids on their faces.

He was also a reporter’s dream - guaranteed to give a great quote or six - whenever you put a microphone in front of his face while also being the team’s best player.

He also helped bridge the Hoiberg-Prohm eras as a program ambassador that few others could have been.

This list of players is incredibly hard to compile, but who gets the top-spot is a no-brainer.

2. Royce White, 2010-12.

White was on campus for two seasons, but competed in just one, 2011-12, after sitting out as a Minnesota transfer.

He made the most of that lone season.

The Minneapolis native led ISU in scoring (13.4), rebounding (9.3), assists (5.0), steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9) in helping the Cyclones make the NCAA tournament in Hoiberg’s second season of 2011-12 and for the first time since 2005.

Hoiberg deployed the 6-foot-8, 270-pounder as a point-forward. It was a thing to behold to watch a man built more like a left tackle than a point guard display some of the best vision and passing I’ve seen at the college level.

White was the centerpiece of that incredible group of sit-out transfers of 2010-11 that also included Chris Babb, Chris Allen and Anthony Booker that jump-started Hoiberg’s tenure. White, a former top-20 recruit, gave Hoiberg’s program credibility on the recruiting trail, and then White’s success and subsequently getting drafted 16th overall by the Houston Rockets helped make ISU the preeminent transfer destination under Hoiberg.

White only played a single season for ISU, but his impact was massive. He also gets bonus points for styling his hair in a mohawk, dying it red and calling it a “Cyhawk” the week of the 2011 Iowa game.

Sometimes, just for fun, I think about if White would have decided to return for a second season in Ames. A White-Niang frontcourt would have been something to see.

3. Monte Morris, 2013-17

One of my favorite anecdotes about Monte Morris came in the summer before his freshman season. I was interviewing him at a Capital City League game and noticed he had a tattoo honoring his 2012 Flint Beecher High School state championship team, but hadn’t gotten one for the 2013 title he won there as a senior.

He told me he hadn’t been able to get it yet because as a 17-year-old, he needed his mom’s signature to get a tattoo and he hadn’t done it before he left town for school.

A reminder about just how young Morris was when he got to ISU, a fact that was made even more fun because his backcourt mate, who you’ll read about at No. 4, was a whole six years older than him.

That 17-year-old blossomed into one of the best players in program history, cementing what I imagine will be a future with his number in the rafters when he surprisingly passed on the NBA after his junior season to return for one final season and a diploma.

Morris graduated as ISU’s career leader in assists (768), assist-to-turnover ratio (4.65), steals (225), games played (140), consecutive games started (121) and wins (100). He played in four NCAA tournaments and two Sweet 16s. He won three Big 12 tournaments. He became a second-round NBA draft pick, and could be in line for a second contract in that league that will pay him eight-figures a year.

Not bad for a kid who came to campus as a borderline top-100 recruit and not even old enough to get a tattoo.

4. DeAndre Kane, 2013-14

Kane didn’t really want to come to ISU, or at least that’s the story. He even, some think, tried to sabotage himself when he was about to make his official visit. He didn’t bring his ID to the airport, instead using his Marshall athletics department bio to get through security and to Ames back in 2013.

Both Kane and ISU have to be very happy about the lax security protocol at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

Kane, who had planned on committing to his hometown Pitt as a graduate transfer before ultimately landing in Ames, helped lead ISU to its best season in nearly two decades and juiced ISU’s reputation as the place to rebuild reputations.

As a 24-year-old fifth-year senior, Kane became the perfect example of successful graduate transfers after his acrimonious exit from Marshall, averaging 17.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a first-team All-Big 12 and All-American performer.

He guided ISU to its best start in program history - 14-0 - and then to its first Big 12 tournament title and Sweet 16 appearance since 2000.

Kane’s success made landing players like Bryce Dejean-Jones, Jameel McKay and Deonte Burton possible. He also gets some credit in Monte Morris’ development, as the thin freshman was tasked with going up against the 6-foot-4, 200-pound grown man in practice every day.

Like Royce White, Kane wore cardinal and gold for just a single season, but his impact lingered for years beyond.

5. Melvin Ejim, 2010-14

It’s wild that a Big 12 player of the year might be the most overlooked player of the decade for the Cyclones, but I don’t think there’s any doubt that’s the case for the Cyclones.

Maybe it’s because Ejim was never the featured player on his own team, playing with Diante Garrett as a freshman, Royce White as a sophomore, Will Clyburn as a junior and DeAndre Kane as a senior. I mean, you can make an argument that the year he was honored as the league’s best player, he was actually his team’s third-most important (or best?) player behind Kane and Georges Niang.

What Ejim accomplished in his career, though, will stand the test of time.

He’s 14th on the career scoring list (1,539), second in rebounding (1,051) second in games played (138), fifth in wins (88) and tied for first in starts (126). Then there’s also the 48 point, 18-rebound performance he put on TCU in 2014 that stands as one of the best-ever individual games in program history.

Ejim is also central to the resurrection of the program under Hoiberg. He was part of Hoiberg’s first-ever recruiting class, becoming a four-year starter with three NCAA tournaments appearances, and was the only player on Hoiberg’s first team (which finished last in the Big 12) to play in the 2014 Sweet 16.

I also thought Ejim never really got enough credit for setting aside his pride for a senior season where he likely anticipated being the team’s focus to create space for Kane to come in and thrive. The Toronto native also started a line of Canadians coming to Ames - Naz Mitrou-Long, Lindell Wigginton, Marial Shayok - and producing in big ways.

Ejim might not get all the accolades of the others on this list, but his impact to this decade of Cyclone hoops shouldn’t be forgotten.