Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Lane Scorpil, Cameron Rice and Noah Freeman won individual championships and led the Wildcats to a second place finish in the team standings in Saturday's Regina Invitational wrestling tournament at Iowa City.

WACO had two individual champions and Mount Pleasant had one.

Tipton won the team title with 125.5 points to Columbus/W-MU's 113. Davenport West was third at 105.5, edging fourth place Pekin's 104 points.

WACO and Sigourney tied for fifth with 91 points each. Host Regina (80 point) was seventh and was followed by Fairfield (74), H-L-V (51), West Branch (46), North Cedar (44) and Mount Pleasant (37).

Scorpil won two matches in a round robin to take the title at 106 pounds. He opened with a bye, then pinned Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey in 2:28 and Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus in 2:53. Rice needed just 29 seconds to pin Pekin's Cael Baker in the championship match at 152 pounds. Freeman won three round robin matches with two falls and a decision for the 170-pound title. He pinned Regina's Danny Govin in 1:06, decisioned West's Dylan Tomlinson, 2-0, and pinned Pekin's Blake Juhl in 1:34.

The Wildcats got second place finishes from Garrett Palmer at 132 and Robert Loveless at 182, fifth place finishes from Brody Barton (120) and Jeffrey Hoback (126) and a sixth place from Trent Wilkerson (160).

Jalen Collins and Jaden Williams won individual championships for WACO. Collins posted a 12-10 decision over Sigourney's Mason Dye in the title round at 126 pounds. Williams scored an 11-3 major decision over Tipton's Skyler Schmidt for the 160-pound title.

WACO's Jonah Clark was second at 145 and Ryan Maschman took third at 132. The Warriors' Isaiah Johnson (182) and Landan Provino (220) both finished fifth.

Mount Pleasant's Carson Coleman won the 120-pound championship by posting an 11-6 decision over Fairfield's Jonah Cooper in the finals. The Panthers' Samuel Carrasco finished fourth at 220 pounds.

3 CHAMPS FOR WAPELLO: Wapello's Mitchell Moore, Daniel Meeker and Evan Ross each won individual championships in the 15-team North Linn Lynx Invitational at Troy Mills.

With two championship matches yet to wrestle, Dyersville Beckman was leading the team standings with 161 points. Wapello was second at 136.5 and host North Linn was third with 127.5 points.

Moore won the 132-pound division, pinning Cedar Rapids Washington's Joe Foreman in 40 seconds in the championship match. Meeker won the 145 title with a 5-0 decision over North Fayette Valley's Joel Grimes. Ross pinned Gavin Black of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 3:12 to win the 152-pound title.

Wapello's Chase Witte took third at 120 pounds and Elijah Belzer was fourth at 126. Dawson Tipps (106) and Owen Housman (195) both finished fifth and Dakota Boline was seventh in the heavyweight division.

BOYS SWIMMING

MOHRFELD WINS AT CLINTON: Burlington High School's Jacob Mohrfeld won one event and placed in three others in the 11-team River Kings Holiday Invitational at Clinton.

Mohrfeld won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:01.71. Skylar Drolema of Sterling, Illinois, took second, just 0.06 of a second behind. Mohrfeld took second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.90. Sterling's Reiley Austin won the event in 1:48.66.

Mohrfeld also swam on two Grayhound relay teams that placed. The 200 freestyle relay of Taden Jameson, Cade Hillyer, Colby Geiger and Mohrfeld finished third in the 1:37.61. The 200 medley relay team of Jameson, Mohrfeld, Nathan Parks and Jacob Ventvertloh took fifth in 1:51.85.

Burlington also placed sixth in the 400 freestyle relay with Hillyer, Jameson, Ventertloh and Jordan Watznauer. They were timed at 3:51.71.

Sterling won the team title with 326 points, 111 points better than runner-up Davenport Central. Burlington finished sixth with 97 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NO. 13 MEDIAPOLIS 67, HOLY TRINITY 39: Hallie Mohr led a trio of Bullettes in double figures and No. 13 (Class 2A) Mediapolis defeated Holy Trinity at Mediapolis.

Mohr scored a game-high 23 points. Teammates Helaina Hillyard and Mackenzie Springsteen scored 17 and 13 points. Ruthie Jahn added eight. Kassi Randolph led Holy Trinity with 13 points and Avery Hopper added nine.