MAXWELL - Kadin Bennett managed to even surprise himself.

The Collins-Maxwell senior hit the tying 3-pointer near the end of the first overtime then the eventual game-winning basket in the second extra session to give the Spartan boys’ basketball team a 57-53 double-overtime win over Riceville Saturday.

Collins-Maxwell had the ball in the final seconds of the first overtime down 50-47. Bennett had only scored two points up to that point, but it was desperation time so he chucked up a shot from behind the line near the top of the key.

It went in.

“The 3 was kind of luck,” Bennett said. “I was like either shoot it or we lose. I kind of threw it up there. I was amazed to be honest. So was my team probably.”

Riceville was unable to answer and the game headed into a second overtime.

Riceville too a 53-52 lead on a basket by Tanner Swenson, but Collins-Maxwell had the ball with 1:12 remaining. After calling a timeout Bennett got the ball down to the baseline and heaved up a shot that went in to give the Spartans a 54-53 lead with 51 seconds left.

“It (the 3-pointer) gave me a little more confidence to actually go up with a post move and go for a score,” Bennett said. “It made me feel like it sealed the deal.”

Collins-Maxwell followed with a defensive stand and got the ball out to Mason Markley on a breakaway to go up 56-53. After Sullivan Fair was off on a 3-pointer for Riceville John Kasper hit 1 of 2 free throws with 6.8 seconds left to ice the game.

“It was a good win,” Collin-Maxwell center Brett Livesay said. “I’m so proud of the team that we got it done in the second overtime. I just wanted to get it done.”

Livesay scored a team-high 17 points and added 14 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. He spent a good portion of the fourth quarter and part of the second overtime on the bench dealing with a bloody nose.

“I’m used to it,” Livesay said. “I always got bloody noses when I was little. Every time I get hit in the nose I just bleed.”

Collins-Maxwell nearly let the game get away.

The Spartans led 23-21 at the half. They went up 33-24 on basketball from Ben Hofer late in the third quarter, but then Riceville started to chip away.

Riceville went up 43-40 late in the fourth quarter. It took a Daniel Klein basket with 39 seconds left and a Jace Huntrods free throw with 20 ticks left on the clock to tie the game and force the first overtime.

“The double-overtime should not have happened,” Livesay said. “I wish we would’ve just finished it in the first overtime.”

Klein finished with nine points, Kasper eight points and rebounds apiece plus three steals and two assists and Mason Markley seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Collins-Maxwell. Bennett added seven points and one block, Ben Hofer and Luke Huntrods four points and two rebounds apiece, Jace Huntrods one point and Simon McKinney one rebound.

The victory put the Spartans at 3-2. Riceville fell to 1-4.

Fair and Swenson both scored 18 points for Riceville. Swenson also had five rebounds and assists apiece and Fair seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Collins-Maxwell 57, Riceville 53 (2 OT)

R 12 9 7 15 7 3 - 53

CM 11 12 10 10 7 7 - 57

Riceville (53) - Isaac Kuhn 2-10 0-4 4, Theo Klaes 0-2 1-4 1, Brody Koenigs 3-12 0-0 6, Tanner Swenson 8-14 1-1 18, Charlie Ring 3-5 0-1 6, Sully Fair 6-14 3-6 18. 22-57 5-16 53. 3-point field goals (4): Fair 3, Swenson. Rebounds (34): Ring 10. Assists (12): Swenson 5. Steals (10): Kuhn 5. Blocks (3): Koenigs 3. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Koenigs.

Collins-Maxwell (57) - Daniel Klein 3-9 2-2 9, John Kasper 2-12 4-7 8, Kadin Bennett 3-6 0-0 7, Luke Huntrods 0-1 4-4 4, Mason Markley 3-13 0-1 7, Jace Huntrods 0-0 1-2 1, Brett Livesay 8-14 1-5 17 Simon McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Hofer 1-5 2-4 4. Totals: 20-60 14-25 57. 3-point field goals (3): Klein, Bennett, Markley. Rebounds (43): Livesay 14. Assists (4): Kasper 2, Livesay 2. Steals (8): Kasper 3. Blocks (3): Livesay 2. Fouls: 18.

TAMA - A rough first half was too much for Collins-Maxwell to overcome in a 64-39 road loss to Meskwaki Friday.

The Spartans were outscored 38-15 over the first two quarters. They especially struggled in the second quarter, with Meskwaki outpacing them by a 24-8 margin in the period.

Collins-Maxwell hung right with the Warriors in the second half. But it was too little, too late as the Spartans fell to 2-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Iowa Star Conference South Division.

Brett Livesay had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Luke Huntrods seven points, Daniel Klein five points and one assist and Ben Hofer four points and two steals for Collins-Maxwell in the loss. Mason Markley, Jace Huntrods and Weston Kahler each netted three points, John Kasper had two points and steals apiece, Simon McKinney two points and Kadin Bennett three rebounds.

Meskwaki improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the ISC South Division. Taurice Grant went for 22 points, six assists and six steals and Tiernan Wanatee 10 points and six rebounds for the Warriors.

Meskwaki 64, Collins-Maxwell 39

CM 7 8 11 13 - 39

M 14 24 11 15 - 64

Collins-Maxwell (39) - Daniel Klein 1-5 2-2 5, John Kasper 0-3 2-2 2, Kadin Bennett 0-4 0-1 0, Luke Huntrods 2-3 3-7 7, Mason Markley 1-2 0-0 3, Jace Huntrods 1-5 1-2 3, Weston Kahler 1-3 1-1 3, Brett Livesay 2-7 6-12 10, Simon McKinney 1-1 0-0 2, Ben Hofer 1-3 2-2 4, Brayden Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-36 17-29 39. 3-point field goals (2): Klein, Markley. Rebounds (18): Livesay 7. Assists (1): Klein. Steals (4): Kasper 2, Hofer 2. Blocks (2): Livesay 2. Fouls: 17.

Meskwaki (64) - Osceola Tyon 3-15 0-0 6, Larnell Velaquez 3-4 0-0 6, Emmett Roberts 4-7 0-0 8, Taurice Grant 9-14 4-8 22, Dayvin Guevara 0-1 0-0 0, Evan Nelson 2-5 2-3 6, Daymon Rosenberger 1-2 0-0 2, Donovan Slick-Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Balderas 2-4 0-1 4, Tiernan Wanatee 4-7 1-2 10, Reimundo Balderas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-59 7-14 64. 3-point field goals (1): Wanatee. Rebounds (27): Wanatee 6. Assists (22): Grant 6. Steals (16): Grant 6. Blocks (1): Grant. Fouls: 18.

MAXWELL - Collins-Maxwell overcame the absence of its top player to knock off North Tama in a 64-61 thriller Dec. 10.

Spartan center Brett Livesay was home sick, leaving Collins-Maxwell without its top scorer and rebounder from a year ago. But the Spartans overcame the loss with balanced scoring and tough defense on the perimeter to even its record at 2-2 overall and put its Iowa Star Conference South Division record at 2-1.

Collins-Maxwell took a 21-15 lead after one quarter. The Spartans maintained a 37-32 lead at the half, but North Tama rallied to take a 50-48 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter Collins-Maxwell played tough defense, holding North Tama to 11 points, and that gave them just enough room to move in front by the final buzzer.

Daniel Klein turned in his best game of the season by hitting three 3-pointers and tallying 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead a well-rounded Collins-Maxwell attack. Ben Hofer had 14 points and six rebounds, Mason Markley 12 points, six board and a block and Luke Huntrods 10 points and three rebounds.

Kadin Bennett chipped in six points and seven boards, Jace Huntrods four points, four rebounds and two assists and Simon McKinney three points, three rebounds and a block.

On defense Collins-Maxwell held North Tama to 5 of 26 shooting from 3-point range. The Spartans also held a 34-28 rebounding advantage.

Ryan McLean did the bulk of the scoring for North Tama. He put up a game-high 33 points and added 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Luke Pennell added 13 points for the Redhawks, who fell to 1-2 both overall and in the ISC South Division.

Collins-Maxwell 64, North Tama 61

NT 15 17 18 11 - 61

CM 21 16 11 16 - 64

North Tama (61) - Tate Payne 0-3 0-0 0, Ayden Staker 0-0 0-0 0, Devin McKinley 2-7 0-1 6, Pate Ketter 1-4 0-0 3, Luke Pennell 5-13 3-8 13, Mike Schrier 0-3 0-0 0, Adam Greiner 0-8 4-5 4, Dylan Hosek 1-3 0-0 2, Ryan McLean 12-20 7-9 33. Totals: 21-61 14-23 61. 3-point field goals (5): McKinley 2, McLean 2, Ketter. Rebounds (28): McLean 11. Assists (6): Ketter 2. Steals (7): Greiner 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 20.

Collins-Maxwell (64) - Daniel Klein 4-8 4-6 15, Kadin Bennett 3-7 0-0 6, Luke Huntrods 4-5 1-5 10, Mason Markley 4-14 2-2 12, Jace Huntrods 1-5 2-4 4, Weston Kahler 0-0 0-0 0, Simon McKinney 1-2 1-5 3, Ben Hofer 7-12 0-2 14. Totals: 24-53 10-24 64. 3-point field goals (6): Klein 3, Markley 2, Huntrods. Rebounds (34): Bennett 7. Assists (7): Klein 4. Steals (4): Hofer 2. Blocks (3): Bennett, Markley, McKinney. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: McKinney.