It was victory all around for the Waukee High School girls and boys bowling teams Tuesday night as they found their way back to Warrior Lanes to battle Southeast Polk.

The Warrior girls found their way back into the win column with a 2,385-2,230 victory while the Warrior boys found similar success in a 3,026-2,875 final. On the girls side, the Warriors picked up their eighth win of the season which was led by Morgan Marean who led all Warrior girls with an 183 game one score and a 188 game two score for a series total of 371 to lead all girls bowlers on the night. It was a performance that was both expected and wanted and impressed the likes of head coach Christopher Roberts.

“Morgan was the one that stepped up tonight which we expected from her,” said Roberts. “She’s had some struggles as of late but she’s been working on a few different things with her timing and releasing and now she’s getting real comfortable with that and we saw it tonight.”

That 351 series score marked a season second-best for Marean as well as her two-game scores for the night.

Following Marean was the tried and true Lauren Daley who posted Waukee’s second-best game two score of 179 to aid in a 351 series score for the meet. The Warriors earned some much-needed production out of the underclassmen ranks as Adria Steinmetz who picked up a season-high series score of 325 which was broken down into a game one score of 172 and a game two score of 153. Kyla Slauson was next up on the docket for scores, earning a game one mark of 165 followed by a drop in game two with a 131 for a series total of 296. Returning letter winner Kiara Briggs bowled a strong 284 for the evening followed by Cora Ostrem who captured a series score of 265.

The Waukee boys managed to overcome a late push by Southeast Polk in the baker games to pick up another win under their belts. Joseph Barnes III paced the way for the Warriors, picking up a game one score of 278 and a game two score of 214 for a strong series score of 492. He was followed by Joe Jensen who picked up a series score of 462 courtesy of a 246 game one mark and a 216 game two score. Tate Marsh was pulled into the varsity frey and produced well for the Warriors, capturing a series mark of 422. The rest of the Warrior lineup included Luke Adams earning a series score of 389, Cam Borst with a 348, and Charlie Titus with a series score of 360. It was a strong performance that showed a lot to head coach steve Bossenberger.

“We didn’t have our best performance in bakers but I felt we bowled well right out of the gate which showed our improvement in starting meets,” said Bossenberger.

Up next for both Warrior squads will be a January 9th match-up at home against West Des Moines Valley. Start time is set for 3:30 p.m.