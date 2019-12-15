Perry wrestling ran into some heavy competition Saturday afternoon at the Keith Vry Invitational in Parkersburg. The Bluejays took sixth place with 83.5 points, a slight step back from the fourth place finish at Harlan’s invitational the previous weekend.

No. 1 ranked team in class 1A Don Bosco (308.5) finished at the top of the leaderboard followed by Crestwood (207.5), and Clarion-Goldfield (163.5).

Overall, Perry finished seven points behind the team’s projected finish based off seeding.

At Harlan, two Bluejays took first place finishes, a rank that was out of Perry’s grasp this time around. Overall, Perry had four wrestlers in title matches in Harlan. At Keith Vry, that was downsized to two opportunities with Riece Graham (106 pounds) and Cole Nelson (113) jumping into the final match.

Wrestling Don Bosco sophomore Jaiden Moore, who entered Saturday with a 9-1 record, Graham suffered his first loss of the season in a 12-0 decision.

Also in the final leg of his bracket, No. 9 ranked Cole Nelson had his hands full with Crestwood’s No. 1 Carter Fousek. That was Nelson’s first loss of the season as well.

The Bluejays had three others competing in the third place match with Tanner Burgin (126), Jacob Nelson (145) and Cole Snyder (182) all walking out with fourth place finishes. Erick Funez (138) was the team’s other point-scorer as he came in sixth place.

With 32 girls present, Perry’s Jayettes had chances to work in an exclusive bracket as well.

Both Taylor Atwell (G-1) and Martha Turrado went 1-2 to take third place among four girls in their respective brackets. Hailey Peterson (G-2) was third place of three after going 3 minutes 14 seconds with the first place winner in the opening round.

Quickest Pin & Closest Match

Wrestling to stay alive in the championship bracket, Jacob Nelson took down Kayden Blunt in 49 seconds to advance to the semifinal. That led to his meeting in the semifinal with second-place finisher Kayne Marshall of Iowa Valley.

Biggest Win

Riece Graham had the team’s lone tech fall of the day. In 2:20 he took down Charles City’s Jacob Vais, who entered Saturday with a 6-3 overall record. That was also the fastest tech fall across the entire invitational.

Perry’s back to work at home Thursday, Dec. 19 with a dual meet with Carroll and St. Edmond.