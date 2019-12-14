URBANDALE — As the Ames High boys’ basketball team continues to paint the picture of what it can be, coach Vance Downs has seen one thing that has translated in each of the first four games.

The effort, even as roles are still being figured out, is a constant.

“I think we’re getting good effort,” Downs said. “The kids are really trying hard. We just need to find a higher level of execution.”

Downs wants to see the kind of lead Ames built in the second half Friday against Urbandale be maintained, but the grit in the final few minutes was enough to walk out with a 40-34 win.

The Little Cyclones moved to 3-1 overall and got an all-important first CIML win.

“We did a pretty good job tonight of just running stuff we wanted to run at times,” Downs said. “Then at times, we’re still building that continuity and trying to find that chemistry. They made the plays they needed to make when they needed to make them. Fortunately, it all worked out.”

Ames is still experimenting after the losses of Japannah Kellogg (graduation) and Tamin Lipsey and Casey Mumm (ACL tears), but is getting production from a blend of characters.

Sophomore Keyshaun Brooks is quick and athletic on the perimeter, leading the Little Cyclones in scoring against the J-Hawks (3-1) with 13 points. Senior Jonah Strawhacker added 12 points while sophomore Corey Phillips chipped in seven.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly what everyone does well together,” Strawhacker said. “We’re just trying to figure out who can score the ball and fit into different roles best, but it’s going to take a little more time before it completely comes through together.”

Ames built a 19-12 lead at halftime against Urbandale, playing a low-possession, focused style of ball. A technical foul on Urbandale’s Grant DeKruyf helped the Little Cyclones separate at the free-throw line, and Jamison DeLisi canned a trey to put Ames up 13 midway through the third.

The J-Hawks got out and ran a bit in the fourth, drawing their deficit back to five points with two minutes left after a bucket by Alex McConkey.

Urbandale elected to foul once Ames got the ball to the frontcourt, sending Phillips to the line.

During the final two minutes, Phillips went to the free-throw line four times, going 4-for-7 to help the Little Cyclones keep just enough distance and preserve the win.

The pressure, Phillips said, was felt at the line, but it was a situation he embraced.

“I like it when teams want to send me to the free-throw line because it’s going to make me better in the long run,” Phillips said. “When teams are trapping like that, and I don’t want to pass the ball out or have a live-ball turnover, I just kind of eat it like that.

“When I get sent to the free-throw line, it’s just me being confident in myself.”

A game at Council Bluffs Lincoln plus home dates against Des Moines Lincoln and Ankeny separate the Little Cyclones from the new year, but the group likes where things are headed. They just wants some of the team’s execution to catch up to the effort.

“As long as we keep playing hard together, everything else will come with us,” Strawhacker said. “The scoring and baskets, that will come with us afterwards.”