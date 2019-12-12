GRIMES - The Nevada wrestling team had two wrestlers place at the Mustang Invitational Saturday.

Holden Fry came in sixth at 195 pounds and Edgar Cabrera took eighth at 138. Luis Lopez (126) and Camdan Vincent (285) each earned one victory for the Cubs.

Fry finished 2-2.

Fry pinned Oskaloosa’s Junior Ramirez in one minute, 52 seconds and then lost by fall to I-35’s Brock Thompson. He received a consolation bye, pinned Urbandale’s Greyson Else in 3:26 during the consolation semifinals then lost the fifth-place match by fall to Dallas Center-Grimes Drew Clausen.

Cabrera was 1-3.

Cabrera lost by fall to Prairie City-Monroe’s Landon Fenton, received a consolation bye and pulled off a 15-7 major decision over West Marshall’s Colby McMorran in the consolation second round. Cabrera lost his final two matches by fall to Ankeny Centennial’s Carter Bennett and I-35’s Lucas Green.

Lopez pinned West Marshall’s Blaise Bouchard in 1:36 during his first match. He lost by a 9-7 decision to Greene County’s Braden Gallegher in the quarterfinals then dropped his consolation second-round match to Webster City’s Ryan Zutleau by fall.

Vincent pinned DC-G’s Grant Waymire in 56 seconds during his first match. He suffered losses by fall to Ankeny Centennial’s Noah Parlee in the quarterfinals and Urbandale’s Adnan Ikeljic in the consolation second round.

Theo Skelton also competed for Nevada, going 0-2 at 145.

Nevada ended up 14th in the team standings with 23 points. Ankeny Centennial easily won the team championship with 256 points and DC-G was second with 198.

Final team scores: 1. Ankeny Centennial 256 points, 2. DC-G 198, 3. Creston/Orient-Macksburg 158, 4. Webster City 109.5, 5. I-35 98, 6. Carroll 96.5, 7. Oskaloosa 93, 8. Urbandale 87, 9. (tie) A-D-M and Greene County 86, 11. West Marshall 83, 12. Des Moines East 71.5, 13. PCM 65, 14. Nevada 23.

Individual results - Nevada

126 pounds - Luis Lopez (1-2). 138 - 8. Edgar Cabrera (1-3). 145 - Theo Skelton (0-2). 195 - 6. Holden Fry (2-2). 285 - Camdan Vincent (1-2).

KNOXVILLE - The Nevada wrestling team gave a good effort in defeat against Knoxville and was overpowered by Pella in a triangular meet to open the season Dec. 5.

The Cub grapplers fell to Knoxville by a 42-28 score and they suffered a 66-9 setback against Pella.

Nevada recorded one pin, one win by major decision and two victories by decision against Knoxville.

Edgar Cabrera picked up the fall over Knoxville’s J.J. Beaver in four minutes, 45 seconds at 138 pounds. Drew Robinson earned a 14-2 major decision over the Panthers’ Marco Alejo at 113, Luis Lopez edged Kade Bellon by sudden victory, 4-2, at 126 and Nate Anderson outlasted Jared Landsperger by a 10-8 decision at 220.

Holden Fry (195) and Camdan Vincent (285) each received a forfeit against Knoxville.

Vincent and Cabrera were the two Cubs to emerge victorious against Pella. Vincent pinned the Little Dutch’s Braydon Peterson in 4:46 and Cabrera scored an 11-6 victory over Quinn Rhamy.

Knoxville 42, Nevada 28

106 pounds - Double forfeit. 113 - Drew Robinson (N) won by major decision over Marco Alejo (K), 14-2. 120 - Luke Spaur (K) won by fall over Dominick Garcia (N), 3:39. 126 - Luis Lopez (N) won by sudden victory over Kade Bellon (K), 4-2. 132 - Gabe Gordon (K) won by forfeit. 138 - Edgar Cabrera (N) won by fall over JJ Beaver (K), 4:45. 145 - Koby Gordon (K) won by fall over Cael Franzen (N), 3:48. 152 - Cael Hollinrake (K) won by fall over Theo Skelton (N), 2:25. 160 - Nash Linsley (K) won by forfeit. 170 - Ian Crossett (K) won by fall over Andrew Rohde (N), 0:27. 182 - Wyatt Darnell (K) won by forfeit. 195 - Holden Fry (N) won by forfeit. 220 - Nate Anderson (N) won by decision over Jared Landsperger (K), 10-8. 285 - Camdan Vincent (N) won by forfeit.

Pella 66, Nevada 9

285 - Vincent (N) won by fall over Braydon Peterson (P), 4:46. 106 - Double forfeit. 113 - Ryan Hancock (P) won by fall over Robinson (N), 1:36. 120 - Peyton Ritzert (P) won by injury default over Garcia (N). 126 - Logan Schroeder (P) won by fall over Lopez (N), 3:51. 132 - Ty Halverson (P) won by forfeit. 138 - Cabrera (N) won by decision over Quinn Rhamy (P), 11-6. 145 - Ryan Van Donselaar (P) won by fall over Franzen (N), 1:53. 152 - Nathan Born (P) won by forfeit. 160 - Gavin Norton (P) won by forfeit. 170 - Ethan Milligan (P) won by fall over Rohde (N), 1:47. 182 - Blake Darnell (P) won by forfeit. 195 - C.J. Smith (P) won by fall over Fry (N), 1:29. 220 - Jordan De Ruiter (P) won by fall over Anderson (N), 3:14.