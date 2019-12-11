The Peru State men’s basketball team is scheduled to play two more contests in the 2019 calendar year.



On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Bobcats will travel to Fayette, Mo., to face Central Methodist at 4 p.m. The Eagles are presently 3-8 on the year and are 2-4 in the Heart having lost their last four conference games.



The 'Cats then will be off for two weeks before traveling to Seward to take on Concordia in a non-conference match-up on Dec. 28. The game time with the Bulldogs will be 3 p.m. Concordia is currently 7-2 on the year.



Peru State was last in action against a hot shooting foe on Saturday at home.



Visiting Clarke made 75 percent of its three-point attempts in the first half and finished at over 50 percent at the end of the game on the way to 97-83 win over the Bobcats at the Al Wheeler Activity Center.



The Pride finished the contest making 11 of 20 treys in the win.



Clarke improved to 6-5 on the season and are now 4-3 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). Peru State, who is receiving votes in the NAIA DI Coaches' Poll, fell to 5-5 overall and are now -4-2 in conference play.





First Half Action



The Bobcats had an early lead as Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) hit a bucket in the paint with just 17 seconds off the clock. On the 'Cats next possession, Tanksley dished off to Nick Brannon (Las Vegas) who hit a trey to make it 5-0 with less than a minute gone in the game.



The Pride scored the next five points to tie it before Devon Colley (Las Vegas) broke the tie with a bucket in the paint at the 17:24 mark.



Clarke would score the next five points to go up 10-7 and never trailed in the game from 16:40 on in the first 20 minutes.



The Bobcats kept within single digits until the 11:58 point when Clarke went up by ten at 29-19. A bucket by Josh Mcauley (Aurora, Ill.) cut the lead down to eight, but the Pride came back with three straight buckets to increase their lead to 14 at 35-21 with 9:03 left in the half.



The Pride would have their largest lead of the half of 20 at 53-33 with 3:27 to go in the first 20 minutes.



Nate Townsen Jr. (Richton Park, Ill.) hit a trey and then Noah Vasa (Nebraska City) made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 17. Tanksley completed an old-fashioned three-point play and the 'Cats were down only 13 at 53-40 with 79 second remaining in the half.



Clarke would get a bucket to lead 55-40 at halftime.



Second Half Action



The teams would trade buckets for the first part of the second half.



With 15:32 left in the game, Mcauley hit a bucket in the paint off an offensive rebound to cut the deficit to nine at 62-53. That would eventually be the closest the Bobcats would be the rest of the game.



Clarke extended its lead to 21 with 4:58 to go in the contest. A three-pointer from Colley on an assist from Tanksley was followed by back-to-back buckets by Kendrick Robinson (Chicago) and it was now just a 14-point lead. Colley followed with a trey and the 'Cats had cut the lead to 11, but Peru State would not get any closer the rest of the way.



Team Statistics



Clarke connected on 37 of 71 field goal attempts for 52.1% and were even better from long range making 11 of 20 for 55%. At the free throw line, the Pride hit 12 of 19 for 63.2%. Peru State shot a decent 47% from the floor making 31 of 66 including going 9 of 29 from behind the arc for 31%. At the charity stripe, the Bobcats hit 12 of 20 for 60%.



The Pride had a huge rebounding edge as they grabbed 45 boards compared to 28 for the Bobcats. Clarke dished out 21 assists while Peru State had 13.



The 'Cats finished with 13 turnovers which was four less than the Pride. The Bobcats blocked four shots while Clarke did not have any blocked shots. Both teams finished with six steals.



Peru Individual Statistics



Four Bobcats finished in double figures in scoring. Robinson led the way with 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Tanksley had 16 points while Colley added 13. Mcauley contributed ten points.



Robinson led the team with nine rebounds with Mcauley grabbing five.



Robinson and Tanksley each dished out three assists while Colley and Townsen Jr. each had two dimes.



Isaac Simpson (Papillion), Brannon, Mcauley, and Vasa each blocked one shot.



Brannon led the squad with three steals with Robinson grabbing two.