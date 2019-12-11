Clay Siefken wasn't looking to shatter any records in his first competitive track and field meet for Grand View University in two years.

Siefken, a senior who redshirted last season, did just that on Sunday in the Vikings' indoor season-opener at St. Ambrose University Frigid Bee Invitational.

Siefken met the NAIA automatic qualifying standard in the weight throw with a heave of 59 feet, 7 inches, which is the second-best mark in NAIA this season.

The throw qualifies Siefken for the 55th annual NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship March 5-7 in Brookings, South Dakota.

Siefken, a graduate of West Burlington High School, also placed fifth in the shot put with a toss of 45-7 1/4.

The toss earned Siefken his first Heart of America Conference Field Athlete of the Year honor.

It was the start of what Siefken hopes will be a banner senior season.

"I went into the meet just trying to do the best I could. I really didn't think much about (the automatic qualifying standard) because we are so far from nationals," Siefken said. "It was a good day. I have been working hard in practice every day since school started."

Siefken said he took a redshirt last season to stay on top of his studies. He is on pace to graduate in May with majors in kinesiology and sports psychology. He hopes to pursue a career in either coaching or strength and conditioning.

Siefken competed unattached last season, but found the hardest part was watching his teammates and wanting to be a part of it.

"It was tough watching everyone else compete and how they did," Siefken said. "It was tough not being able to perform how I would have wanted to for the team, but it was needed to get to where I want to be, which is graduating in May."

Siefken said he works every day with his cousin, Niles Siefken, who is a sophomore on the Grand View team. Critiquing one another has made both of them better throwers.

"Niles and I see each other every day," Clay Siefken said. "We talk about different things. He likes to help me improve, and I like to help him improve. If we see the other one doing something wrong or see something we can improve on, we work on that."