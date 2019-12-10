It was a successful outing to kick off the week Monday afternoon as the Waukee boys bowling team bested Mason City on the road.

The final tally ended up 2,921-2,745 in favor of the Warriors. For yet another outing, state returner Joe Jensen led the way for the Warriors, posting a series score of 448 to pace the team. Jensen started the first set with a score of 220 followed by a game two mark of 228. He was followed by Cameron Borst who struck Waukee’s best game one score of the night with a 235. The junior dipped a little bit in game two with a score of 197 and in total, he earned a 432 series score.

Continuing down the line, Joseph Barnes III nicely followed up his team-leading performance in Newton with a 399 series score Monday. Charlie Titus was slightly off from his normal self scoring one of his season-low marks of 357. That was made up of a 205 game one score and a 152 game two mark. Tate Marsh equaled out in both matches with a 183 twice to end up with a 366 for his series score. Luke Adams rounded out the varsity field with a 348 series score.

Within the JV ranks, Parker Ssche led the way with a 402 series score followed by Hayden Colwell (371), Brady Norton (343), Jordan Steinmetz (322), Seth Walter (306), and Ray Jensen (256).

Next up for the Warriors is a Tuesday edition which takes them to Ankeny and the Great Escape center.