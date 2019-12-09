MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Iowa at Colorado, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Carl Sandburg at SCC, 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Omaha, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Burlington at United Township, 6 p.m.
PREP BOWLING
Burlington at Keokuk, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danville at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
West Burlington at Mount Pleasant, 6:45 p.m.
Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis, 6 p.m.
Lone Tree at Louisa-Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Wapello, 6 p.m.
Central Lee at Van Buren, 6 p.m.
Holy Trinity at New London, 6 p.m.
Cardinal at WACO, 6 p.m
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m
West Burlington at Mount Pleasant, 8:15 p.m.
Fort Madison at West Hancock (Warsaw), 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest Academy at Mediapolis, 7:30 p.m.
Lone Tree at Louisa-Muscatine, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Wapello, 7:30 p.m.
Central Lee at Van Buren, 7:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity at New London, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal at WACO, 7:30 p.m.
Bushnell at West Central, 6 p.m.
Monmouth-Roseville at Illini West, 7:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Mediapolis, Wapello at Fort Madison, 6 p.m.