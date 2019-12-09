Sophomore Zach Lester of Clear Lake led four players in double figures with 18 points as the DMACC men’s basketball team defeated Little Priest Tribal (LPT), 82-60, December 7 at Winnebago, Neb.

The Bears, ranked 12th in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll, got 12 points apiece from freshman Willie Guy of Cedar Rapids and sophomore Barlow Alleruzzo of Chicago, Ill., and freshman John Herrick of Boone added 11 points.

DMACC led 32-25 at halftime and used a 50-point second half to improve to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with its third consecutive victory. The Bears led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

DMACC shot 43 percent in the win, hitting 26-of-60 field goal attempts. The Bears were 8-of-23 from three-point range and 22-of-30 from the free throw line.

Freshman Bradley Day of Mildenhall, Suffolk, UK, pulled down 10 rebounds to lead DMACC to a 52-27 advantage on the boards. Alleruzzo had eight rebounds and Herrick and sophomores Demarion Bariffe-Smith of Skokie, Ill., and Ty Majlik-Autry of St. Petersburg, Fla., had six rebounds apiece. Guy, Bariffe-Smith and freshman Mike Hartford of McKinney, Texas, dished out three assists apiece and Guy and Majlik-Autry each had two steals.

The DMACC men’s basketball team will face Southeast (Neb.) Community College (SENEB) Dec. 14 inside the DMACC gymnasium. Game time is 3 p.m. SENEB handed the Bears one of their two losses with a 113-110 win when the teams squared off Nov. 2 at Columbus, Neb., in the Bears’ season opener.