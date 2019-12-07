STORY CITY — A new offensive approach is paying off so far for the Roland-Story boys’ basketball team.

The Norsemen improved to 2-0 Friday with a 70-63 victory over Nevada in their Heart of Iowa Conference opener at Story City. That victory followed up a 76-54 win over East Marshall on Dec. 3.

Roland-Story has gone to a pass-and-cut offense that incorporates more movement.

“We’re really looking for that extra pass this year,” Roland-Story coach Darrin Berggren said. “The movement, whether we hit the cut or it creates the gap to drive behind, I just think that our guys are well conditioned and they’re really looking to just move the ball, find the open guy and hit the open spot. It’s been really fun the way they’ve been playing together.”

The Norse had an impressive 27 assists on 32 field goals in their opening win over East Marshall. On Friday they picked up 17 assists on 24 made baskets.

“We’re attacking the hoop more,” Roland-Story senior forward Sam Skaar said. “We’re going north and south up the court. Last year I think we had little issues dribbling side to side. Now we’re attacking the hoop aggressively and looking for our open teammates.”

Roland-Story’s best stretch on Friday came in the second quarter. The Norse outscored Nevada 22-6 to build a 32-11 halftime lead.

“We really swung the ball, we hit cutters and we were making shots that second quarter,” Roland-Story point guard Dylan Ihle said.

Ihle led Roland-Story with 20 points and four assists. Skaar added 19 and three assists and Nolan Faber 10 and three assists.

Ihle is the leading returning scorer from last year. He has embraced the role of running the offense this year and is a big reason why the pass-and-cut offense is working so well thus far.

“He’s been on varsity for four years now and senior year I think he just knows there’s not one more behind this,” Berggren said. “This is his last go-around and he’s really earned it. He’s getting guys in the right spot and getting them balls where they can be successful.”

Nevada coach Tyler Struck tried to slow Roland-Story down with a zone defense. But Roland-Story’s size - the Norse have six players listed at 6-3 or taller - made them pay for that on the glass.

“The zone obviously eliminates a lot of that passing and cutting stuff, but then their size bothered us,” Struck said. “On the flip side when we went to man then their size didn’t bother us, but the cutting did.”

Roland-Story finished the game with 49 rebounds, including 17 on the offensive end.

“Our rebounders were killing it,” Ihle said. “(Zach) Twedt, Skaar, (Adam) McIlrath were just crushing the glass.”

McIlrath was a beast on the boards, finishing with 17 rebounds to go along with nine points, four assists and two blocks. Nic Hansen pulled down nine boards, Faber five and Twedt, Skaar and Ihle four apiece.

As well as Roland-Story has played over the first two games, there are still some kinks that need to be worked out. The Norse gave up 52 points in the second half versus Nevada, allowing the Cubs to pull within four points in the final two minutes before they were able to regroup to close out the win.

“That first half they really struggled to get anything to fall and at halftime we said they’re not going to continue to shoot like that,” Berggren said. “The biggest thing is with our size the first half we were outrebounding them 36-18 and the second half they outrebounded us 15-13. We said if they were going to hit shots that’s one thing, but we can’t give them that second shot. I thought our defense was ok the second half, but rebounding - we quit getting to the box-out and they beat us to those 50-50 balls.”

One thing Roland-Story had limited control of in the second half was the play of Nevada guard Tyler Sansgaard. Sansgaard scored 26 of his game-high 29 points over the final two quarters.

“I told the locker room I didn’t really feel too bad about the defense because we were pushing him off the line and he was hitting them,” Berggren said. “Hats off to him.”

Roland-Story next hosts Boone in a non-conference game on Monday. Nevada also plays at home Monday against Iowa Falls-Alden.