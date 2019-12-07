Notre Dame High School broke the game open in the second quarter and rolled past Central Lee, 57-27, in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Donnellson Friday night.

Notre Dame, which entered the Class 1A rankings at No. 14 on Thursday, trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter, 7-9. The Nikes then launched a 19-5 run in the second quarter and a 22-11 run in the third.

Taylor Ackerman and Katy Stephens scored 13 points each to pace Notre Dame. Rylie Todd and Gabby Deery each scored eight points and Reagan Engberg added seven. Deery had a game-high 10 rebounds. Ackermann had seven steals.

Mya Merschman led Central Lee with 13 points, five steals and three blocked shots. She also grabbed six rebounds. Macy Watkins added five points and Kaylynn Summers led the Lady Hawk rebounders with eight boards.

Notre Dame (2-0) hosts Danville Tuesday. Central Lee (2-1) plays at Keokuk Saturday.

WEST BURLINGTON 74, WACO 42: Annaka Harris led a trio of Falcons in double figures and West Burlington coasted in a South Division game at Wayland.

Harris scored a game-high 27 points on 11 field goals and 5-for-6 free throw shooting. Teammate Sydney Marlow scored 17 points and Leah Collier added 11. Ellah Kissell paced WACO with nine points. Lindsey Roth had seven and Morgan Graber and Grace Conwell each had six points.

The Falcons led 38-17 at halftime.

West Burlington (1-1) plays at Mount Pleasant Tuesday. WACO (0-3) hosts Cardinal Tuesday.

WAPELLO 51, W-MU 35: Holly Massner's 14 points paced the Arrows to a North Division win over Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield.

Sammy Ewart scored 11 points for Wapello. Serah Shafer had eight points and Eryka Dickey added seven points and six assists. Toni Bohlen grabbed eight rebounds. Massner had six assists. For Winfield-Mount Union, Jobey Malone had a game-high 16 points. Kyndal Townsley scored 10 and Farah Nelson finished with seven points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Wapello (2-1) hosts Columbus Tuesday. Winfield-Mount Union (1-3) plays at No. 6 (Class 2A) Van Buren County Saturday.

L-M 66, HILLCREST 23: Louisa-Muscatine stampeded to a 25-2 first quarter lead and coasted to a North Division win over Hillcrest Academy at Kalona.

The Falcons led 57-8 through three quarters. Kylee Sanders paced Louisa-Muscatine with 20 points and Hailey Sanders had 14. Hanna McConaha scored nine, Raegan Downing had eight and McKenna Hohenadel added six points. Yani Gutierrez led Hillcrest Academy with 11 points.

Louisa-Muscatine (4-0) hosts Lone Tree Tuesday. Hillcrest Academy is 1-3.

NO. 12 MEDIAPOLIS 68, HIGHLAND 35: Mackenzie Springsteen erupted for 38 points to lead the 12th-ranked (Class 2A) Bullettes to a North Division victory at Riverside.

Springsteen finished with 16 field goals, four of them from 3-point range. Hallie Mohr scored eight points for Mediapolis. Payton Bush had seven and Helaina Hillyard added six.

Mediapolis (3-0) hosts Hillcrest Academy Tuesday. Highland slipped to 1-5.

MOUNT PLEASANT 35, FORT MADISON 30: The Panthers topped Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference game at Mount Pleasant.

Andrea Lopreato led Mount Pleasant with nine points. Isabel Ashton and Lydia Stewart scored seven each. Fort Madison's Anna Kester led all scorers with 15 points. Camille Kruse had six and Sarah Bernhart added five points. Lopreato had six rebounds.

Mount Pleasant (1-2) hosts West Burlington Tuesday. Fort Madison (2-2) hosts Fairfield Friday.

NO. 6 VAN BUREN 59, CARDINAL 25: Madison Bartholomew and Grace Davidson led a balanced Van Buren County attack with 16 points each in a South Division win at Eldon.

Isabel Manning scored 12 points for the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Warriors and Taryn Scheuermann added 11. Scheuermann also had nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Manning finished with eight rebounds, six assists and and five steals. Davidson had five steals and Bartholomew had three assists.

Van Buren (3-1) hosts Winfield-Mount Union Saturday. Cardinal is 0-3.