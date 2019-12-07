It was a victorious night on the hardwood for both girls and boys basketball teams for Van Meter High School. Both welcomed in Interstate-35 for their West Central Activities Conference openers and rolled to large victories on the night.

Both overcame slow first quarters and the Bulldog girls overcame a 12-5 first-quarter deficit for the 51-33 victory while the Bulldog boys overcame a six-point opening quarter to dominate 77-44.

For the Bulldog girls, they evened up their record at 2-2 with the help of a 14 point second quarter and an 18 point third quarter. Aside from the inauspicious 12-5 first quarter disadvantage, the Bulldogs doubled up the Roadrunners in the second quarter 14-7 and broke out of the second half with an 18-5 third-quarter run. They finished things off with a 14-9 run across the final quarter of play. It was a breakout game for Jorja Hanselman who produced a season-high 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from field goal range. The junior was dominating off the glass with a team-best ten rebounds on the night. Senior leader Natalie Barth was not too far behind with nine points on three-of-five shooting from the field and three-of-six from the free-throw line. Overall, the Bulldogs shot 55 percent from the field and hauled in a season-high 36 total rebounds. It was a scary start but a Bulldog-like ending for head coach Jay Nelson and company.

“It was a little scary in that first quarter but I think the girls settled down and once that happened they found their rhythm it was off to the races,” said coach Nelson. “We’re going to work on our starts but tonight showed how good these girls are at keeping with it and playing strong all four quarters.”

On the boys side of things, it was their first contest of the season and aside from a slow start, it was the same dominating performance that Bulldog fans have come to know and love. Both teams tied up in a low scoring first quarter 6-6 but then the points really flew. Thanks to a 30 point second quarter and a 22 point third quarter, the game quickly had no doubt about the winner. The Bulldogs outscored Interstate-35 30-14 in the second quarter to head into the halftime break with a 36-20 advantage. A 22-14 third-quarter run followed by a 19-10 fourth-quarter run aided in the 77-44 season-opening victory, their second-largest season-opening scoring output in ten years.

After bursting onto the scene late last season, Chris Schreck continued where he left off and led the Bulldogs with 17 points scored on 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range. Schreck also paced the team with five assists on the night. Anthony Potthoff had one of his better season-openers with 15 points on five-of-nine shooting from the field. Potthoff also landed the duties of leading rebounder and hauled in eight to lead the team on the night.

The Bulldog girls and boys will be back home for their next respective outings as they welcome in conference foe Ogden to town. Girls will kick things off at 6 p.m. followed by boys tip-off at 7:15 p.m.