Junior wears late brother's No. 33.

NEW LONDON — Marah Hartrick has been through the wringer and back the last four years.

As an eighth-grader at Illini West, Hartrick watched her older brother, Cale, die a slow, painful death from a rare form of stomach cancer.

The family picked up stakes and moved from Dallas City, Illinois, to New London, in part to get a fresh start.

Marah Hartrick has flourished as a Tiger, embraced by a whole new group of classmates, teammates and friends.

Marah Hartrick, wanting to keep her brother's memory alive and hoping to do something to honor him, has switched to the No. 33 this basketball season. Cale Hartrick proudly wore the No. 33 for Illini West High School in his favorite sport — basketball.

"Coach (Chad) Wahls called me in and said, 'I've got the No. 33 is you want it,'" Hartrick said. "I want to wear the number I want to represent that number. Cale was such a big influence on me for sports. He took me out to play one-on-one in the driveway all the time. I really looked up to him when it came to sports. I want him with me on the court and this is a way I can do that."

Marah Hartrick actually wore the No. 33 in volleyball for New London and wore the number the last two years in club volleyball.

"Coach (Maureen) Heath gave my usual volleyball number to someone else and I was like, 'What's going on here?'" Marah Hartrick said. "Then she handed me the No. 33 uniform and I was like, 'Oh my gosh! I didn't even know she knew about all that. That made it really special."

Marah Hartrick was in eighth grade when her brother passed away. The family moved to New London, a tough proposition for Marah Hartrick, who left behind all of her childhood friends to start anew.

Hartrick was welcomed to New London with open arms. She was accepted from the start. It was almost as if she had lived in New London her entire life. And it has helped her flourish.

"My parents felt like I was going to go to Illini West as a freshman and walk the same hallways Cale walked and I would just never be able to move on," Marah Hartrick said. "Everyone here has been super helpful. It's been really nice. So many guys and girls made me feel at home here and were super nice to me."

Hartrick said she feels her brother's presence when she is on the court. So what better way to honor his memory and actually feel his presence even more than to wear his No. 33?

"I always feel like he is in the gym with me every time I play," Marah Hartrick said. "I know he is there watching over me. He can't play anymore, so what better way to give him a chance to be back on the court than to wear his number and let him be on the court with me again?"