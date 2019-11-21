The Colo-NESCO volleyball team saw two of its players given all-Iowa Star Conference South Division recognition by the conference coaches this season.

Sophomore outside hitter Jenna Hill and senior setter Megan Carlson were the two players rewarded for helping Colo-NESCO take fourth in the conference with a 2-3 record.

Hill landed on the South Division second team. She was joined by The rest of the second team was made up of North Tama’s Isabel Sierra, Carlie Gorder and Alexis Hanson, Baxter’s Kaitlyn Headlee and Halle Rainsbarger, GMG’s Jenna Yilek and Collins-Maxwell’s Jillian Holst.

In her first season as a main contributor for Colo-NESCO Hill produced 17 kills, three aces and two blocks in 12 sets during South Division competition.

Carlson was named honorable mention. She handed out 72 assists and added 24 digs, 10 kills and three blocks and went 70 of 72 serving with six aces.

The South Division first team consisted of North Tama’s Katie Kopriva, Takoa Kopriva and Abigail Deboef, Baxter’s Amber Weltha, Sophie Meyer and Maddie Pierce and Collins-Maxwell’s Reagan Franzen..

Takoa Kopriva was named the South Division Player of the Year after helping the Spartans win the conference title with a 5-0 record. Baxter’s Joe Morgan was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bolts to a runner-up finish of 4-1 in his first year.

Tripoli’s Zoe Semelroth was named Player of the Year and Waterloo Christian’s Angela Evans Coach of the Year in the North Division. Tripoli, Janesville and Don Bosco all went 5-1 to share the North Division crown.

All-ISC volleyball teams

South Division

First team: Katie Kopriva (Sr.), North Tama; Takoa Kopriva (Sr.), North Tama; Amber Weltha (Sr.), Baxter; Sophie Meyer (Jr.), Baxter; Abigail Deboef (Jr.), North Tama; Reagan Franzen (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Maddie Pierce (Jr.), Baxter.

Second team: Isabel Sierra (Sr.), North Tama; Carlie Gorder (Sr.), North Tama; Alexis Hanson (Jr.), North Tama; Kaitlyn Headlee (Sr.), Baxter; Hallee Rainsbarger (Jr.), Baxter; Jenna Yilek (So.), GMG; Jillian Holst (Sr.), Collins-Maxwell; Jenna Hill (So.), Colo-NESCO.

Honorable mention: Sadie Meyer (Sr.), Baxter; Elise Robertson (Jr.), Collins-Maxwell; Megan Carlson (Sr.), Colo-NESCO; Jordan Yilek (So.), GMG; Payton Tahahwah (Sr.), Meskwaki; Grace Thorsen (Sr.), North Tama.

Coach of the Year: Joe Morton, Baxter.

Player of the Year: Takoa Kopriva, North Tama.

North Division

First team: Gabby Gergen (Jr.), Janesville; Julia Meister (Sr.), Janesville; Jenna Brown (Jr.), Don Bosco; Zoe Semelroth (Sr.), Tripoli; Bailey Hoff (Sr.), Janesville; Kennedi Purdy (Sr.), Don Bosco; Brianna Lobeck (Sr.), Tripoli.

Second team: Tricia Even (Sr.), Don Bosco; Olivia Miller (Sr.), Tripoli; Mallory Mueller (Sr.), Tripoli; Marra Fitzgerald (Jr.), Janesville; Naomi Hovenga (Jr.), Janesville; Madison Fillinger (Sr.), Dunkerton; Macey Tisue (Jr.), Dunkerton.

Honorable mention: Cheyenne Behrends (Jr.), Clarksville; Madi Hubrig (Sr.), Don Bosco; Kayla Rathe (Sr.), Dunkerton; Pyper McCarville (So.), Janesville; Hannah Sunnes (Sr.), Riceville; Ellie Steere (Sr.), Tripoli; Sydney Anderson (Fr.), Waterloo Christian.

Coach of the Year: Angela Evans, Waterloo Christian.

Player of the Year: Zoe Semelroth, Tripoli.

Final ISC standings

South Division

North Tama 5-0

Baxter 4-1

Collins-Maxwell 3-2

Colo-NESCO 2-3

GMG 1-4

Meskwaki 0-5

North Division

Janesville 5-1

Tripoli 5-1

Don Bosco 5-1

Dunkerton 3-3

Waterloo Christian 3-3

Clarksville 1-5

Riceville 0-6