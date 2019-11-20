Perry cross country not only sent Jaylene Karolus to the state meet, but also earned a number of academic honors for the 2019 season. In total, eight Perry runners with a GPA above 3.25 were honored by with All-Academic status by the Raccoon River Conference.

The girls team boasted five honorees between Taylor Eppert, Cris Gomez, Molly Lutmer, Hannah Peterson and Kennedy Tunink. Together, they helped keep the team’s collective GPA above 3.25 to earn an IGHSAU Distinguished Academic Achievement team award.

The Bluejays also had three boys honored with Chase Archer, Hayden McFarland and Cole Nelson.