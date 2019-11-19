STORY CITY — Neither Nevada nor Colo-NESCO was anything close to full strength when they went up against each other in the Roland-Story jamboree girls’ basketball scrimmage Monday.

Seven Nevada players had yet to practice after just ending the volleyball season at the state tournament last week. Colo-NESCO, meanwhile, was plagued with health issues.

So there wasn’t too much either team could take out of Nevada’s 20-9 victory in a game that only went two quarters.

“It was just about getting the kids out and playing,” Nevada coach Jordan Bentley said. “We’re trying to see where we’re at on things. We’ll get those volleyball kids back and we’ll kind of really start to put some things together.”

Nevada was without last year’s leading scorer Kacie Rewerts along with returning letterwinners Sydney Mosinski, Aubrey Gibson and Maddie Dunham. But Addi Vorm, the second-leading scorer from 2018, was on the court and she came to play, scoring a game-high 13 points.

“I’ve been working all summer,” Vorm said. “It’s nice having it pay off in the end.”

Vorm served as a calming presence for the younger talent on the floor Monday.

“That’s going to be Addi’s role this year,” Bentley said. “She’s going to be that floor general keeping everybody on the same page and keeping everybody’s spirits up.”

Colo-NESCO, meanwhile, was the walking wounded.

Leading returning scorer Rylee Purvis was out sick and point guard Lauryn Hill is playing at about 60 percent after coming off wrist surgery. Forward Emmy Hostetler was out with a broken finger and reserve Emily Brinkman was unavailable due to a concussion.

“Every team faces sickness and every team faces injuries,” Colo-NESCO coach Wayne Cafferty said. “It’s going to give some other kids some opportunities to show if they’re ready or not to play varsity basketball.”

The depleted Royals had a lot of trouble finding ways to score against Nevada’s aggressive defense.

“We had multiple ball-handling errors and we couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Cafferty said. “It makes for a tough night.”

One positive was the play of 6-3 center Emma Stalzer. The Royals got the ball inside to her for two early baskets and she ended up with six points.

“They’ve been getting into me and Gracie (Kettwig) because we both work hard for the ball,” Stalzer said. “Right now were struggling a little, but I feel like we’ll be good once everybody’s healthy.”

Colo-NESCO doesn’t have much time to figure things out before the season starts. The Royals play a strong West Marshall team Friday in State Center.

Nevada gets a little longer break. The volleyball players on the team start practice Tuesday and the Cubs host Boone a week later for their opener.

“Our volleyball team was pretty successful - we’ve got some good athletes,” Bentley said. “We’ll get ‘em in the gym and we’ll see where they’re at.”